There are several reasons why someone may want to recall an email, whether it's a simple mistake, the wrong recipient, or something more serious, like leaking confidential data. Fortunately, Microsoft Outlook users need not fret on such an occasion as Outlook has a built-in and easy-to-use recall feature to help unsend emails. However, there are caveats to the process, so it is important to consider a few factors before taking advantage of this feature.

Email recall is an exclusive feature

Users with a Microsoft Exchange or Microsoft 365 account can recall

The first significant caveat is that the recall feature is limited to Outlook users with either a Microsoft Exchange or a Microsoft 365 account, which may help the decision to renew a subscription . Microsoft further restricts this to users in the same work or school organization. Consequently, this feature does not work if an Outlook user sends an email to Gmail, Yahoo, or any other email address provider.

Also, according to Microsoft, Outlook on the web and Outlook.com are different. Outlook on the web is a special version of the Outlook website meant for school and work organizations and has access to recall. Outlook.com is Microsoft's basic email portal without access to many special features, including recall.

Mac users are also barred from this feature, as the new Outlook for Mac does not support recall. Microsoft welcomes feedback through the help menu for users who hope to see this feature in updated versions of Outlook. This is true only for the app version itself, and all of the recall options on the web versions of Outlook should work just fine.

For users that meet this initial requirement, the process is different depending on the Outlook platform from which the email is sent. However, these methods require that the recipient has not opened the email being recalled. Otherwise, recall is not possible.

If your organization uses POP or MAPI email servers, recall will not work.

Recalling an email on New Outlook and Outlook web version

The easiest it gets

Recalling an email is the same for the new Outlook app on Windows and the web version of Outlook for organizations. Thankfully, it’s only three steps.

1. Navigate to the sent email and double-click to open it in a new window.

2. In the ribbon menu, select Recall Message and confirm the recall.

Close

3. Check the inbox to see if the recall is pending, successful, or failed.

Close

Recalling or replacing an email in Classic Outlook

This process is a bit more involved

The Classic Outlook, which is still available using this trick, offers an additional feature to the recall function; you can actually replace the recalled email. Microsoft includes in this method that recall will not work if the organization uses Azure Information Protection and all the previously mentioned stipulations.

1. In Classic Outlook, navigate to the Sent Items folder and double-click on the email you want to recall or replace.

2. The next step is slightly different for users using the different versions of the Outlook layout, known as Classic and Simple Ribbon menu.

For the Classic Ribbon layout, select the Message tab followed by the Actions menu, and then click on Recall This Message…

tab followed by the menu, and then click on For the Simple Ribbon layout, select the Message tab and click the three-dot menu (...) in the right-hand corner. In this menu, select Actions and then Recall This Message.

3. A window will pop up to confirm whether the user would like to delete unread versions of the email or delete and replace the entire message. At this point, users who replace the message can update and send the new message.

Close

4. Confirm the recall or recall and replace. Optionally, check the report box to receive an update on the recall's success for each of your recipients.

For users who request a report, Microsoft provides an update on the recall's status in the inbox within 30 seconds of the request being submitted. However, this process may take up to 30 minutes for mass emails to fully execute. It should be noted that the report opens in Microsoft Edge by default, but users can change Outlook's default browser using this guide .

Recall has a few quirks

Reports on the success of email recall are mixed. Many users have experienced unsuccessful recalls due to incompatible accounts, opened emails, platform limitations, and more. Also, recipients will get a notification if there is an attempt to recall the email, which may be awkward. However, despite the quirks, email recall is still a valuable feature, albeit in the right time and the right place.