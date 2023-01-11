Apple updates the AirPods firmware from time to time to fix bugs, introduce new features, and tweak their performance. Here's how to update yours.

In this day and age, the electronics we depend on are increasingly becoming updatable. Years ago, when you'd buy a speaker or light bulb, for example, they would usually run the same software throughout their lifetimes. Now even a mere toothbrush can receive software updates, and that's a good thing. Users get to enjoy fresh features without needing to pay for upgraded hardware. That's not to mention being able to resolve certain problems through these software patches, instead of issuing a product recall. Apple AirPods are no different, and the great iPhone maker seeds firmware updates for these excellent wireless earbuds several times a year. So how can you update the Apple AirPods?

Sadly, unlike iOS and macOS, there's no button or setting to force-update the AirPods. Apple automatically downloads and installs these software updates in the background. The company states that for this to work, the AirPods should be connected to a power source and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This means that if you're using Apple's earbuds with an Android phone, there's simply no way to update them.

Apple posts the change logs of AirPods firmware updates on its website. To confirm that you're running the latest version available, you can follow the steps below:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Click on the Bluetooth section. Tap the (i) button next to the paired AirPods' name. You will find the build number of the firmware they're running at the bottom of the list. Visit the linked Apple website above to check if it's the latest or not. If it's not, connect your AirPods to a charger, enable Bluetooth on your iDevice, and leave the two products within proximity.

It's a shame that Apple doesn't offer a more intuitive procedure to update the AirPods firmware. While probably most users couldn't care less about these updates, many enthusiasts want to try the latest available as soon as possible. Just connecting the AirPods to a charger and leaving them next to an Apple device doesn't always install the new software instantly. And it's worth noting that sometimes these updates pack major changes, like automatic device switching support. They're not necessarily just mundane bug fixes and security improvements.