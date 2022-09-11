How to update the Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini

Apple’s raft of mobile and mobile-adjacent hardware has a constant need to update, even the HomePod Mini. There are big annual releases, like the forthcoming iOS 16 and its variants for HomePod, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. But in between, Apple releases regular point updates to add new features and fix bugs.

In the case of the HomePod and HomePod Mini, the updates are less glamorous and don’t always add noticeable new features. But those updates are still there and are still getting pushed out. So how do you update the HomePod?

Manually or automatically update HomePod

The good news is that you shouldn’t have to worry about updating your HomePod. Automatic updates should be enabled, but if they’re not you would have to manually apply the update.

Fortunately, you enable this feature in the same exact menu as you would apply a manual update. Here’s how to find it.

Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. If on iOS 15 tap the Home icon. If on iOS 16, tap the three dots menu button. Tap on Software Update. To enable automatic updates, ensure the toggles are turned on for any listed HomePods. If there’s a manual update, you’ll see a notification of it. To apply simply tap Update.

The update process will take a while, so don’t worry if it appears nothing is happening. When the update is in the process of being applied to the speaker, the light on the top will be spinning white.

HomePod beta software

Like Apple’s other hardware, the HomePod can also test the latest beta software before general release. There is a caveat, in that it only applies to the HomePod Mini at this time. But anyone can go ahead and try it out on their own HomePod Mini. Check out our guide for all you need to know about installing the beta software on your own HomePod Mini.