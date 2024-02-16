Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

You don't have to update your system BIOS too often, but it's crucial to know how to do it correctly when you do have to update it. A lot could go wrong while updating your motherboard BIOS, but it's nothing to be nervous about. It is a fairly simple process overall, and you'll have no trouble updating it as long as you know what you are doing and pay close attention to some steps carefully.

PC installed inside the HYTE Y40 Snow White Edition
Before you update BIOS

There are a few important things you need to do before jumping into the update, and it all starts with checking your current BIOS version.

Check your current BIOS version

It is important to ensure the BIOS update you are about to apply is needed because — unlike regular updates to software programs or even the operating systems — updating the BIOS is more of a troubleshooting step than anything. It's only recommended in case the new BIOS version adds some missing features or fixes a bug or a security flaw. So make sure you check the current BIOS version and compare it with the newer one available to see what's new and how it improves your current system. To do that:

  1. Press the Start button on Windows, type msinfo32, and click on System Information.
  2. A image showing the highlighted System Information option in Start menu.
    Locate the BIOS version number in the System Summary pane to know what BIOS version you are using.
    An image showing the highlghted BIOS version in System Information pane.

Now that you've identified your BIOS version, compare it to the version number listed on the motherboard manufacturer's website. Attempt the BIOS update only if/when a new version is available that fixes a bug or improves your system with some important features.

Precautions to take

  • Back up your data: Now would be a good time to do it if you haven't backed up your system in a while. It's never a bad time to back up your system data, but it's always best to do it before you perform a crucial and risky operation like a BIOS update.
  • Make sure your computer won't turn off during the update: The last thing you want to do is end up with a corrupted BIOS, so please ensure that you've plugged your computer into a power backup source like a UPS so it stays on during the update. Laptop users are recommended to stay plugged into the wall until the update is finished.
How to update the BIOS

Different motherboards use different utilities and procedures for BIOS updates, so there's a good chance the steps highlighted below may be slightly different for you based on the motherboard you have.

  1. Head to your motherboard manufacturer's website (in our case, we're using a gigabyte motherboard), and find the support or the download page.
    An image showig the highlight support and download pages on Gigabyte website.
  2. Enter your motherboard details in the search bar, select BIOS from the list of software and utilities, and download the latest available version after comparing it with your existing BIOS version.
    An image showing the highlighted search bar with motherboard name.
    An image showing the highlighted BIOS option from the list of software and utilities from Gigabyte website.
    An image showing the highlighted motherboard BIOS versions.
  3. Extract the contents of that file using a compression software like WinRAR, and copy its contents into a USB thumb drive.
    A screenshot showing the option to extract the BIOS file from zip package.

    Make sure the drive is empty and you copy everything into its root directory.

  4. Reboot your system and enter the BIOS screen by pressing the appropriate key while your computer boots. Delete and F2 are some common BIOS keys, but the specific to your motherboard will be displayed on the screen during the boot.
  5. Locate BIOS or UEFI flashing tool, which is also often listed as the Q-Flash tool.
    An image showing the highlghted Q-flash option in Gigabyte motherboard.
  6. (Optional) Back up your existing motherboard BIOS firmware and save it onto the USB drive. You may or may not see this option on your motherboard, so ignore it if you don't.
  7. Select the new BIOS firmware that you downloaded earlier to begin the update. Press Yes on the confirmation box to proceed.
    An image showing the highlighted option to update BIOS in Gigabyte BIOS screen.
    An image showing the highlighted BIOS file downloaded from Gigabyte website.
    An image showing the highlighted update BIOS confirmation box.
  8. Reboot your computer after flashing the new BIOS, and you'll see that your PC now has the updated BIOS.

Do a quick checkup

And that's how easy it is to update your motherboard's BIOS. We recommend checking your PC's functions for abnormalities to ensure everything works as intended. You can always downgrade and return to the older BIOS version by downloading it from the manufacturer's website and following the steps highlighted above to flash it. As you can tell, the entire process is fairly simple; all you really need to do is just be careful while following the steps.