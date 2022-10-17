How to update the graphics driver on your PC

Keeping your PC up to date usually helps ensure it runs smoothly. It’s a good habit to periodically check for the latest Windows updates and ensure all system drivers, such as the graphics driver, are up to date. Drivers are pieces of software that help certain hardware to communicate with the operating system and other components on your PC.

In this article, we’ll go through some simple steps on how to update the graphics driver on your PC. The graphics card or chipset is responsible for controlling everything you see on your monitor. Thus, it’s important always to have the latest drivers installed. Having the latest graphics driver can also help with performance in games or specific software like video editing tools.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Generally speaking, your PC can have either integrated, discrete graphics, or both. Integrated graphics is where the GPU is part of the CPU package, and it doesn’t use separate memory for graphics or video. Instead, the GPU uses system memory that’s shared with the CPU. Discrete graphics is a GPU that’s separate from the main processor and has its own dedicated memory. Thus it provides higher performance than integrated graphics and consumes more power. Many laptops – particularly laptops for gaming or laptops for creators – desktops are going to have both integrated and discrete graphics, but if you’re worried about gaming, you’re generally going to care more about the discrete GPU. Still, it’s good to keep them both updated.

Regardless of which graphics card powers your PC, you need to update the drivers to get the best performance. Here’s how you can do that, depending on the brand of your graphics card.

How to update an Intel graphics driver

The easiest way to update your Intel drivers is generally going to be using the Intel Driver and Support Assistant (DSA). This is a program Intel provides that automatically detects your hardware configuration and lets you know which driver updates are available and makes it easier to install them. It can also include updates for other Intel components. You can simply download it and install it, and it will make things much easier.

It’s a simpler way to do it, but if you want more manual control or you’re having issues with it, here’s what you need to do:

Head over to Intel’s download center for graphics drivers over here.

You’ll see a list of the latest available drivers. Most modern Intel products will have the same update listing unless you have one of the Intel Arc GPUs, which have specific drivers.



You can also use the filters on the right side of the screen to find drivers for your specific product if you want to be completely sure it’s correct.

You can also use the filters on the right side of the screen to find drivers for your specific product if you want to be completely sure it’s correct. Click on the driver package you want, and you’ll see the download buttons at the top. The top option is an executable (EXE) file, and that’s the recommended way to do install it.



The second button is for a ZIP file, which isn’t recommended for most users.

The second button is for a ZIP file, which isn’t recommended for most users. Hit the download button to get the drivers in an executable file. Run the EXE file and follow the instructions to install the drivers.

Restart your system once the drivers are installed.

Intel also offers the option of automatically detecting and downloading the correct drivers for your system if you’re not sure about the graphics chip in your system

How to upgrade AMD graphics drivers

If you have an AMD-made graphics chip on your system, be it integrated or discrete, the process is pretty similar.

Head over to AMD’s download center for graphics drivers over here.

Similar to Intel, AMD provides an auto-detection tool that will scan your hardware and find any driver updates that apply to your system. You’ll see a big download button at the top of the page, as you can see in the screenshot below.



If you want to manually update the graphics driver for your PC, you can choose your specific hardware in the list below that button. On the left pane, you’ll want to look for either Graphics if you have a discrete AMD Radeon GPU, Professional Graphics if you have a Radeon PRO model, or Processors with graphics if you have an AMD CPU (such as Ryzen) with integrated graphics. Then, look for your product series on the right side pane.

As you specify a a product series, more additional lists will appear so you can find your specific product.



Download the latest driver for your corresponding operating system, and run the EXE file to install the graphics drivers.

Once you’ve installed the drivers, make sure you restart your PC.

How to update Nvidia graphics drivers

For NVIDIA graphics, you can use the NVIDIA GeForce Experience software to update your graphics driver whenever a new version is released. It can be used to download NVIDIA’s Game Ready or Studio drivers if you’re using your GPU for creative workloads. The GeForce Experience software is included with PCs that have a an Nvidia GeForce graphics card, and you can switch over to the Drivers tab at the top to see if you have the latest driver.

You can choose between the latest Game Ready driver if you’re more interested in gaming, or choose the Studio driver if you’re into content creation.

If you want to download the latest driver manually, though, you can use Nvidia’s website. This is also important if you have professional Nvidia graphics (such as Quadro), because those models don’t have the GeForce Experience app. Here’s how to do it:

Head over to Nvidia’s download center for graphics drivers here.

Select the correct graphics chip product type, series, and name.

Select the operating system and the correct type of drivers – Game Ready for gaming purposes, or Studio Ready for creative apps.

Download the driver installation EXE file, run it, and follow the steps to install the driver. Nvidia doesn’t force you to restart your PC, but it’s always recommended to do so.

That’s all you need to know about updating the graphics driver on your PC. Keep in mind that each manufacturer provides “generic” drivers, and many times, it might be better to use the drivers provided by your PC manufacturer (such as HP, Lenovo, and others). These drivers can contain specific optimizations for your hardware. However, they’re also likely to not be updated as frequently, so you can use the steps below to get the latest possible version.

Do note that while updating your drivers can help with performance, sometimes hardware is just too old to function as well as you’d like. You may want to check out the best laptops you can buy today if you need more performance. Or, if you’re into gaming and you don’t want something too expensive, check out the best cheap gaming laptops you can buy right now.