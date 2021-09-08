XDA Basics: How to update your Mac

Macs are becoming increasingly more popular, and with education discounts, college students may come across some pretty tempting deals. macOS is what makes the Mac so great — it’s a hybrid of simple and powerful. Getting started with the OS is nowhere as complicated as other desktop operating systems, and it’s just smooth to use.

This is particularly more accurate in macOS 11 Big Sur and newer versions. With Apple’s major UI overhaul, macOS has become more appealing to newbies and non-tech-savvy people. It’s inspired by the simplicity of iOS but is still as mighty as (if not mightier than) older versions of macOS.

Apple revealed macOS 12 Monterey back in June during the opening WWDC21 keynote. It comes packed with features, such as FaceTime link sharing, SharePlay, Universal Control, AirPlay to Mac, Safari Tab Groups, and much more. It’s expected to be released to the public in October, after four months of beta testing. You must be wondering, how do I update my shiny new Mac from its current OS version to the latest macOS when it’s released?

The process is pretty straight forward. First, check if your Mac supports macOS 12 by referring to the image below, then follow the provided steps.

Once you’ve verified your Mac’s model is in fact supported:

Launch the System Preferences app on your Mac.

Click on Software Update.

Wait for your Mac to refresh and check with the Apple servers.

When the update shows up, click Update and agree to the Terms of Service.

Give it time to download and prepare the update.

Make sure you’ve backed up important files to iCloud Drive (or your favorite cloud storage), just in case the update fails and damages the hard drive.

Once the update finishes preparing, make sure your Mac is connected to power (at all times) and hit install.

The update could take anywhere between a few minutes and an hour or so to install. No matter how long it takes, be patient with it.

After it’s done, your Mac will reboot, and you’re ready to explore all of the new changes and features of macOS 12. To verify the update has been successfully installed, go back to the software update section in System Preferences. It should mention that your Mac is indeed up to date.