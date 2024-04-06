If you use the internet, you probably do so through a router. Routers don’t directly connect to the internet – that's what modems are for – but routers are still a crucial part of many household networks because they act as communication hubs. With any of the best Wi-Fi routers, you can set up your computer anywhere in the house, play multiplayer titles on your Xbox Series X, and turn on lights with your phone. While routers make life far more convenient, like many other modern electronics, you should update their firmware to keep them running smoothly.

When you update something on your computer, the process is usually fairly straightforward. For instance, if you want to update a graphics card, you just download the latest driver software from the internet, run the installation wizard, and restart your computer. Even the latest printers feature screens and buttons that let you install software updates on the device. However, updating routers isn’t so easy because you aren’t installing the same sort of software that you use as an end user on your PC.

In order to improve routers, you need to update their firmware. What is firmware, you ask? It is low level software built into flash memory of your router that provides basic instructions such as how to start up and communicate with other devices. Router firmware also provides a simple firewall that protects against certain types of malware attacks. Your computer might not need that additional layer of protection because you’ve already installed the best antivirus around, but can you say the same for your other connected devices? What about your ring camera? Without the latest router firmware updates, these devices are as vulnerable as a PC with outdated antivirus software. So when your router’s manufacturer releases a firmware patch, you should generally use it.

Like many devices connected to the internet, most modern routers include some form of mobile app. You can usually update the firmware through this app.

Here’s how to start:

Download your router’s app if available. Look through your device’s documentation and box to make sure you install the correct one. Connect to your router’s Wi-Fi network with your smartphone. Start up your router’s mobile app. Log in using your account admin credentials. Tap on the image of the connected router. Wait for the app to log you in. Tap on the picture of the connected router yet again. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and look for a button related to firmware updates. If you see the button, click on it. If not, your router is likely up-to-date.

If your router doesn’t come with a mobile app, or you can’t download the update through the app, you can typically rely on the router's built-in admin panel web app. To do this, you need to access the router's admin panel via your web browser and then proceed to update its software.

Related How to log in to your router Looking to change some settings or just to see which devices are using your network? You'll need the right login info to get connected.

Type CMD into your computer’s search bar (in the bottom left corner of the screen). Click on the first option to launch Command Prompt. Type ipconfig into the Command Prompt. Scroll down to the section for your network adapter (e.g. Wireless LAN adapter Wi-Fi). Copy the numbers next to Default Gateway. This is your IP address and should be in the format “XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX." Paste your IP address into your browser’s search bar and hit Enter. Enter your login credentials into the website that pops up.

After logging in, the steps needed to update your router will differ a bit based on manufacturer. Here are instructions for some of the most popular router brands:

For instance, if you use Netgear:

After logging in, click on Administration. Select Firmware Update. Let the website automatically check for updates. If an Update or Apply button appears, click it to install the latest update.

Related Best Netgear routers in 2024 Netgear is known for building fast and reliable routers and it continues that trend with its latest Nighthawk and Orbi options.

If you have a TP-Link router:

After logging in, click on the Advanced tab. Select System Tools. Click on Firmware Upgrade. Click on the Upgrade button.

You might need to go rooting through your router’s site, but the above instructions should give you a good idea of how to find the firmware page. If you have a Mac, the firmware update process is mostly the same. However, you can’t use the CMD to find your IP address because MACs don’t have a CMD. If you own a MAC, here’s how to find your IP address:

Open the Apple menu. Click on System Settings. Select Network (in the left panel) and select Wi-Fi or Ethernet, depending on whether you use a wireless or wired connection. Click the Details button next to your network. Scroll down to the section labeled IP address.

This IP address should be in the same format of “XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX”. Just copy it, paste it into your browser’s search bar, and follow the same steps as Windows users.

If worse comes to worse, and the the mobile app and admin panel don’t automatically update your router, you might have to take matters into your own hands and install the patch manually.

Here’s how to update the firmware without an updater:

Visit the website of your router’s manufacturer. Visit the Support section of the site. Search for firmware using your router’s model number. You can find these numbers on a sticker on your router. Download the latest firmware file. These are usually in .zip format. Go back to your router’s firmware update page using the prior steps listed above. Scroll down to the section that lets you upload your own firmware update files. These are usually labeled with names such as Local Upgrade or Manual firmware update/install. Click on the field that lets you select your own file. Select the .zip file you just downloaded. Click the Install or Update button. Wait for the firmware to finish installing.

Regardless of how you update your router, you should reboot it after you’re finished. But once complete, your computers and devices will be better protected against certain types of malware attacks.