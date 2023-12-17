How to update Ubuntu from the terminal

One of the top reasons that Ubuntu is up there as a favorite Linux distribution is because it's simple and easy to use. Similar to Windows 11, it has a cool graphical user interface that lets you accomplish a lot of things by avoiding using the terminal. A good example is updating Ubuntu, which usually can be done with the Software Updater application, to grab you critical security fixes, bug fixes, and even app updates. If you're more technical, though, you can also update Ubuntu by using the terminal. All it takes is to enter a few commands, which we'll explain for you right here.

To update Ubuntu from the terminal, first launch a session with Ctrl, Alt, and T. Once launched, you can proceed.

Enter the following terminal command: sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y Press Enter. Press your password.

Once this command is entered, you'll see a list of repositories shown in your terminal as your machine checks for updates. This command we're using here combines both the sudo apt update and sudo apt upgrade commands, saving you a bit of time. Typically, you can run them separately, but it's better to combine them. Since we combine both commands here with the "& &" and confirm it with "y" to automatically accept any changes, we're saving a bit of time during the upgrade process.

sudo apt update is what will usually upgrade the database of available packages for you. Think of it as checking for available updates. The end of this command when used separately will show how many packages can be upgraded. Packages not only include security and OS updates but also app updates for the apps you have installed with apt. The second command sudo apt upgrade is what will upgrade your Ubuntu, and install any of those new updates available for you. Think of this as actually installing updates.

One of the more basic things to do on Ubuntu

Updating Ubuntu from the terminal is just one thing that you should consider doing for the security of your operating system. You might also want to mount drives, so the system can access them without any problems. We also can't forget another basic, like changing the password, too. Hopefully, our guide answered your question, and you're now up and running with a fully updated Ubuntu system with the latest patches.