How to upgrade the memory on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is one of the most powerful laptops in the Lenovo ThinkPad family, and that’s no different with the latest model. Out of the box, you can configure it with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage (8TB if you opt for a weaker GPU). Thankfully, there’s also some degree of upgradability, so if you want, you can buy a lower configuration and upgrade later. In this article, we’ll take a look at how you can upgrade the memory on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5.

There are a few reasons you might want to upgrade the memory later. For one thing, the RAM upgrades on Lenovo’s configurator are very expensive, especially if you want to go beyond 16GB. If you’re willing to put in some work, you can save some money by buying a lower configuration and upgrading it yourself after the fact. You may also just not need a ton of RAM right now, but a few years down the line, it may come in handy. Whatever your motive, we’re here to help.

What you’ll need

If you’re going to upgrade the memory inside the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, you’re going to need some tools. Here’s a short list:

Philips-head screwdriver

Prying tool (may be optional)

Anti-static wrist strap

SODIMM RAM module

A good way to get a Philips-head screwdriver and prying tool is with the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit. If you’re working with electronics pretty often, this has a few tools you might need, including the two we just mentioned. The anti-static wrist strap is also recommended to avoid electrostatic discharges while you work on the computer, since they can cause damage. Otherwise, you can ground yourself by touching an unpainted metal surface.

Of course, you’re going to need a RAM module to install onto your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme. It’s important that the RAM modules match up in terms of speed, so if you’re only going to upgrade one module, make sure to look for DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz. A great option is this one from Crucial, which comes in different capacities depending on your needs:

Preparing to upgrade

Before you get started with the upgrade process, you’re also going to want to make sure you can do it safely. First, you might want to back up your important data before starting. There’s no reason why you should lose any data during this process, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

You’re also going to want to disable the built-in battery inside the laptop. This makes it so that there isn’t any residual current running through the computer while you work on it, preventing damage from potential electric discharges. Here’s how to do it:

Go to the Control Panel and change the view from Categories to either Large icons or Small icons . The list is sorted alphabetically, and you need to find a link called Power options .

to either or . The list is sorted alphabetically, and you need to find a link called . Here, click Choose what the power buttons do in the side menu on the left.

in the side menu on the left. Click Change settings that are currently unavailable near the top of the page (you’ll need to have an administrator account on the PC). Then, uncheck the box that says Turn on fast startup (recommended) and click Save changes .



near the top of the page (you’ll need to have an administrator account on the PC). Then, uncheck the box that says and click . Restart your PC and press F1 when the Lenovo logo appears to enter the ThinkPad setup menu.

Navigate to Config > Power . In this submenu, choose Disable built-in battery .

. In this submenu, choose . Confirm your choice and then the computer will power off.

You’ll want to reverse this once you’re done with the RAM upgrade, and you can follow the same steps to do it. For now, let the computer cool for a few minutes before you start woking on it.

Upgrade the memory in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

Now that everything is prepared, we can start working on upgrading the RAM. Here’s what you need to do:

Lay the laptop with bottom base cover facing up, and remove the seven screws holding it in place using the Philips-head screwdriver.

Lift up the base cover starting around the hinge – a prying tool may help with this. Then, remove the base cover completely.

The memory modules are near the center of the laptop, slightly off to the left. They’re covered by black flaps you can simply lift up.

If you have an empty slot, you can simply insert the new RAM module in the next step. To remove an installed memory module, carefully pull on the sides of the metal bracket to release the module, then simply slide stick out of its slot.

To insert a new module, slide it into the slot at an angle until the contacts are completely hidden. The memory chips and label on the module should be facing up.

Press the memory module down until you hear it click as the bracket locks it in place. This shouldn’t require excessive force.

If you’re installing two new modules, simply repeat the process on the other slot.

Once you’ve installed your memory, re-attach the base cover, then tighten the seven screws to old it in place. Be careful not to overtighten them, as it can damage the computer.

And that’s it! Once this is done, simply plug in your laptop and turn it on to see if everything is in working order. You can head back into the ThinkPad menu at startup to re-enable the battery, and then enable fast startup in Windows, too.

