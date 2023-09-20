The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i emerges as a formidable contender in the realm of laptops for content creators. This powerhouse is equipped with 13th-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, delivering exceptional performance that content creators crave. However, as content creators immerse themselves in high-resolution videos, intricate graphic designs, and expansive multimedia projects, the demand for storage capacity skyrockets. This is when upgrading the SSD in your Lenovo Slim Pro 9i becomes crucial.

Can you upgrade the storage on Lenovo Slim Pro 9i?

Yes, you can upgrade the storage on the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i.

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is sold in two storage variants: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe and 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe. While this is substantial for most users, over time, storage will fill up quickly. In addition, since this laptop is one of the most recommended ones for content creators, there is a chance that storage will run out quicker than you think. However, you can increase storage by installing a 2TB SSD.

How to upgrade the storage on Lenovo Slim Pro 9i?

Upgrading the storage on your Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is a straightforward process that involves replacing the existing SSD with a higher-capacity one. However, if you are doing it yourself, you will need certain tools to remove the laptop’s casing and replace the SSD. A laptop tool kit, such as the one offered by iFixit would be a great option to unscrew different types of screws in the laptop. An anti-static wrist strap is also important since it prevents you from static shock while working on the laptop.

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit This iFixit kit comes with all the essentials you need for repairing your Lenovo Slim Pro 9i, and several other devices. It comes with a range of tools including screwdrivers, tweezers, flex extension, and opening tools. The anti-static wrist band is included within the package as well. $75 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB The Samsung 980 pro is a top pick if you are looking to upgrade your storage. Since it is a 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, it is compatible with the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i. Offering a blazing SSD speed of 7,000 MB/s will help with the resource-intensive tasks including video rendering or gaming. For added safety, it’s packed with a thermal control system to control heat. $130 at Amazon

How to Replace the SSD on your Lenovo Slim Pro 9i?

Once you have the right tools along with the new SSD, you should be good to go.

Begin by shutting down the laptop and flipping it upside down. You should notice the eight M2 x L4.5 screws. Start unscrewing each using the screwdriver available in the tool kit. Source: Lenovo After removing all the screws, proceed to take off the lower case. Source: Lenovo You’ll notice the battery pack in the center-bottom. Remove the five M2 x L5 screws and take out the battery. Use your fingernails to release the connector; never pull on the cable. Source: Lenovo Once this is done, you can proceed by unscrewing the one M2 x L2.8 screw on the SSD. Now, you should be easily able to pull out the SSD. Remember to not apply extensive force. Source: Lenovo Next, simply replace the SSD with the newer one. Screw back the M2 x L2.8 and make sure it is in place. Reconnect the battery to the laptop and tighten the screws. Re-attach the bottom cover to its original position, ensuring it's firmly and securely in place. Tighten the screws once again.

Now, you're ready to initiate the setup process for your PC with the recently installed SSD. Keep in mind that you would have to reinstall the operating system.

While we have explained the entire process in detail, it is always better to get your system to a specialist for any modification or replacement. The chances of errors and further problems are much lower with this approach.