Key Takeaways Upgrading storage on a desktop PC is generally easier than a laptop.

Determine your budget and compatibility for upgrade options.

Consider your needs: photo backups may not need the fastest drives, whereas if you're storing 4K videos, you may want a faster drive.

Storage is just one of those things you can never seem to have enough of. One way or another, we manage to fill our storage drives, which, in most cases, means we have to delete old programs and files to free up storage. However, most PCs and even laptops can have their storage upgraded, and it's generally not as hard as you might think.

With laptops, you may have to replace your old storage drive with a bigger one. This means you will have to clone the drive if you want to keep your files and take the laptop apart. While some laptops allow access to the storage drive quite easily, some can be an absolute pain and may be more of a job than the average person wants to tackle. However, not all hope is lost, even in these cases.

It is generally much easier to upgrade your storage drive in a desktop computer than a laptop. Also, with desktop PCs, you can likely add another storage drive rather than having to replace the one already inside. This makes it much easier, and also means that you won't have to clone your hard drive, you can just add an extra one.

Finding out what type of storage you already have

The first port of call

Close

There is more than one way to find out what type of storage you are using. However, I find the quickest and easiest way is by going to My Computer / This PC folder if you are using Windows. From here, right-click your Local Disk (C:) drive and select properties. A popup should appear with a few tabs, click the Hardware tab, and it should then show you all the disk drives currently in your PC. You will likely need to look up the model on the manufacturer's website to see what type of storage drive it is, but this is a good starting point. From here, you can then go back to the General tab and see the capacity of the drive. Windows will also tell you your drive is smaller than it is. For instance, my 2TB NVMe drive shows up as 1.86TB in Windows. Yes, this is annoying, but it is what it is, unfortunately.

Another way to check your drive is to go to Task Manager and click on the Disk tab. It will likely have a number like 0 or 1 and a letter such as C or D to help let you know which drive it is. When on the disk tab, at the bottom, it should tell you the capacity of your drive and if it is an HDD or SSD. If it is an SSD, it won't mention if it is SATA or M.2 so, again, you may want to look up your drive's name on the manufacturer's website (or Google) to learn more about the kind of SSD you have. In the case of modern laptops, you will most likely have some kind of M.2 SSD, but some cheaper models may still use SATA.

Related Here are the 6 best tools for testing your storage drives Is your storage drive acting up? These 6 tools can tell you what's wrong

Figuring out what your upgrade options are

Compatibility is key