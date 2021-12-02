XDA Basics: How to use the new 2FA code generator on iOS 15

For years, iPhone users had to depend on third-party apps to generate 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) codes. These codes act as an extra security layer for online accounts. When you enable 2FA, websites and apps will ask you to type an expiring, one-time code. The prompt typically appears after entering your email/username and password correctly. These codes are time-based and usually refresh every 30 seconds. Thanks to the latest iOS update, you can now generate them without using any third-party apps. Here’s how to use the new 2FA code generator on iOS 15.

How to use the new 2FA code generator on iOS 15

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down until you see Passwords. Click on it.

Your iPhone will ask you to Face/Touch ID or enter your device’s password.

Once you authenticate, you will see a list of the passwords you have saved in Apple Keychain.

If the service you want to secure is on the list, click on it to view it.

However, if it isn’t on the list, click the plus (+) button in the top right corner.

Fill in the blanks — the website, username/email, and password.

Click Done in the top right corner, and the new service’s details (website, username/email, and password) will be displayed.

Tap on Set Up Verification Code.

iOS will prompt you to choose between entering a setup key and scanning a QR code.

Using another device, go to your account settings on the desired service’s website/app and enable 2FA.

You will be given a QR code and/or a setup key. You may use either to set up the code generator, so choose the one you prefer from the iPhone’s prompt. If you don’t have another device, you can copy the setup code from the website/app, then navigate to the Settings app to paste it in the Passwords section, when prompted to.

Once you scan/add it, the expiring 2FA code in the Passwords section of the iPhone’s Settings app will appear on the service’s details page.

Whenever you attempt to sign in to the service and it asks for your 2FA code, head to Passwords, and tap on the code to copy it

It’s very important to use 2FA, when offered by a service. This extra layer of security protects you from hacking and phishing attempts. So even if someone has your login credentials, they still won’t be able to directly sign in.

Do you use 2FA on your online accounts? Let us know in the comments section below.