The Lenovo Legion Go is a fantastic gaming handheld that allows you to play wherever you are, whether that's traveling, on holiday, or just sitting on your couch. While the Lenovo Legion Go means you can enjoy games on the go, it does have its limitations. The biggest limitation of the Lenovo Legion Go is its native resolution, as the gaming handheld can only output a resolution of 1440p. However, the device's USB-C ports do support DisplayPort 1.4, which means it can support up to 8K 60Hz or 4K 240Hz. So, if you have a Lenovo Legion Go and a 4K monitor that supports 120Hz, then you’re only a few steps away from using it in the same way as a powerful PC.

A display port hub might be a good investment

The Lenovo Legion Go has a native refresh rate of 144Hz, so lowering it to 120Hz shouldn't be a problem. The bigger issue is that the device only has a maximum resolution of 2560x1600, which is the same as 1440p (2K) with a 16x10 aspect ratio. That means you will need to use a secondary 4K monitor to push it any further. If you are planning on using the device for gaming at 4K 120Hz, then you will also need to consider what games you will be playing on it, as even some high-end PCs struggle to run modern AAA games at those settings.

The Lenovo Legion Go is great for playing a variety of games, but you will be pushing the device’s limits by running these settings with an additional monitor plugged in and gaming peripherals. Due to this complexity, it would be most recommended to opt for a display port hub (multi-port) so that you have more connectivity options with less strain on the device itself. At the very least, though, you would need a USB-C display adapter in order to be able to connect the handheld to an external monitor, due to the lack of an HDMI port on the Lenovo Legion Go.

A display adapter is a simple USB-C to HDMI converter. A display port hub is an adapter that connects your USB-C to an HDMI and also typically has a few extra USB connections included. Another benefit to a hub is that it typically will have its own power connection, so it won't draw power from your device.

Getting the right hardware and software

You will need three things to make this work: a Lenovo Legion Go (of course), a monitor that has 4K 120Hz compatibility, and a display port adapter that supports your devices. Once you have those three things, you will only need to tweak a few settings in both your Windows settings and device settings to have everything up and running.

Before you attempt this process, make sure that you have all the necessary hardware, that all of the software is up-to-date, and that your adapter and monitor are compatible (with 4K resolution at 120Hz). After you have confirmed that all of your hardware is correct, you will need to change settings in both your Windows settings menu and your Lenovo Legion Go Settings menu.

For your Windows adjustment, you will need to change the display settings for your external monitor so that it becomes the primary monitor and runs at 4K 120Hz. In the Lenovo Legion Go settings, you will need to change your performance modes and power consumption so that the device can handle your games better.

Changing your Windows settings on the Lenovo Legion Go

On Windows, open your Settings tab. Open the System tab. Close Select the Display settings option. After connecting your monitor to the Lenovo Legion Go, you can open the Multiple Displays option. Close Since you want the second monitor to do the heavy lifting, click on Show only on 2. This way, your device won't waste power by utilizing its own screen. After you've set your display, scroll down and click on Advanced Display. Close In the Advanced Display options, you should click Select a display to view or change its settings option, then select Display 2. After your second display is active, click on Choose a refresh rate and select 120Hz. Close

Changing your device settings on the Lenovo Legion Go

On the Lenovo Legion Go, press your Settings button (the right function button) next to the screen, then select Performance Setting. In the device settings, change your performance mode to Performance. Close Change the Thermal Mode to Custom 30W. Now scroll down until you see OS Power Mode and change the setting to Efficiency. Close

What types of games can you play on the Lenovo Legion Go at 4K 120Hz?

The Lenovo Legion Go is a powerful gaming handheld in its own right, as playing modern games in 1440p at 144Hz is no easy task for such a small form factor device. But adding a secondary 4K screen to the device will require you to lower some settings in the game.

For older games or games that are less visually demanding, you should still be able to play on a high graphics setting and get decent frames per second (FPS) rates. But if you'd like to play more demanding AAA titles, then you should be prepared to lower your expectations and your graphics settings, and possibly drop to 30FPS.

But even with the limitations of the device and the extra power needed to run the games, the Lenovo Legion Go is still able to reliably play demanding titles like God of War and newer Call of Duty games. So, while the Lenovo Legion Go is not as powerful as a high-end gaming PC, it offers a great experience at a pretty reasonable price.