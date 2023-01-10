Users have mixed feelings about the AirPods automatic device switching feature. Here's how to easily enable or disable this feature on iOS or iPadOS.

Apple devices are known for their tight and seamless interoperability. Start a document on your powerful Mac and annotate it on your versatile iPad; initiate a conversation on your iPhone, and then reply on the go with your Apple Watch. These devices understand each other and operate almost as a single unit. One of the controversial continuity features is the AirPods' automatic device switching. For the unfamiliar, this offering switches the audio source on the AirPods depending on the Apple device you're actively using.

So if you're watching a movie on your iPad, the audio will play through the AirPods you're wearing. If you pause the movie to listen to a voice memo on your iPhone, then the audio will also play through your wireless earbuds rather than iPhone's built-in speakers. Once you resume the movie on iPadOS, the source will switch back to your iPad automatically. While this is a very handy feature, some people are annoyed by it. Here's how to enable or disable AirPods automatic device switching on an Apple iPhone or iPad.

How to enable or disable the AirPods automatic device switching

Ensure you have AirPod 2, AirPods Pro 1, AirPods Max, or a newer pair. (The feature doesn't work on the AirPods 1.) Launch the Settings app on your iDevice after wearing your AirPods. Tap on the AirPods' name at the very top. Scroll down and select Connect to This iPhone (or iPad). Click on Automatically if you want the AirPods to automatically use this iDevice as an audio source when you play audio on it. If you'd rather not have the AirPods auto-connect to this device every time you play audio on it, pick When Last Connected to This iPhone (or iPad). This way, to use your AirPods with this device, you will need to pick the AirPods as an audio output device in the AirPlay menu of the Control Center.

Automatic device switching is an AirPods feature that I really appreciate. When I enjoy music while working on my Mac, I can listen to voice memos arriving on my iPhone without needing to manually switch the devices through the AirPlay menu. While some might find it too intrusive, you can thankfully disable it.