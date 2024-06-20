Even if you’re not an especially outdoorsy person, or the type who goes for a run every morning, almost everyone loves a good hike. For those who like hiking, the new Apple Maps upgrade that adds routes for thousands of hikes (as long as you live somewhere the feature is supported) is sure to get you excited. It might finally convince you to use Apple Maps instead of Google Maps, and perhaps even replace third-party apps like AllTrails. The app is available for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, though you’ll most likely be leveraging it from your phone.

What do the new hiking maps entail?

The new Maps feature for hikers in Apple Maps includes topographical maps that help better guide you along while you’re hiking, especially in unfamiliar terrain. The detailed trail networks include information about all U.S. national parks and parks in Japan at launch, but this may (and will likely) be expanded to other locations eventually.

There’s an option to access these maps offline too, which makes total sense, since you'll often find that your cell signal is spotty at best while trekking through the wild, and available Wi-Fi is likely non-existent. You can download the routes and access them from your device without a connection. You’ll just need to remember to download what you need before you lose your signal, not once you’re lost amid the trees!

You can also create your own hikes, just like how you can create walking routes. Choose a custom hiking route, grab a backpack, water, and safety kit, then head out on your way. While you hike, you can also save notes within Apple Maps about the trails you’re on, such as spots where there’s a beautiful view, steep hills, or complicated forks to remind you which way to go.

How to use the new Apple Maps hiking feature

Once you have installed iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia on the appropriate device (either the beta version or the official one this fall), open the Apple Maps app. In the Search field, look for a national park, trail, or trailhead. The app, as noted, supports all 63 U.S. national parks with topographic details. As you search, you’ll see options appear under the park name, which will vary from one park to another. These might include parking lots, tourist attractions, and more. If you see Trails or Trailheads, select one for the park you have chosen. You’ll then see a list of the various trails available within this park (assuming there's more than one). Select the trail you want. Close Select the Plan a hike button, which will create a personalized walking route for you. Once you select the route you want to take, from a starting point to a destination, you can view Directions. You’ll also see the distance, how long it will take, and the elevation changes. Before saving, you can also grab a Reverse option for when you want to go back, create an Out & Back map, or Close Loop. Tap Save once you are done. Close Give the route a name or use the predetermined one. You can also add notes if you like. Download Route is on by default. You can leave it on to be able to access the route offline, or turn it off by tapping the slider on the left (although we don't suggest that). Tap Done. It may take a few moments to download the route. Close Once finished, select Directions. Access downloaded routes at any time in your library. Select Routes. Select Routes again. Close Here you’ll see any saved routes you have made, or can even create a new one from this page. Tap the 3 dots to either get directions or select the offline route map. You can also edit the name or delete the route here once you no longer need it. There’s also an option to download the map to an Apple Watch if you have a compatible one (you'll need watchOS 11 as well). It will download automatically when your Watch is on its charger or you can prompt it to download manually. Close

A hiker’s delight

These new topographical maps, offline downloads, and other features are great for hikers and those who love to jog or even cycle on trails. You can try them out early if desired by downloading the iOS 18 beta to your iPhone, iPadOS 18 beta to your iPad, or the macOS Sequoia developer beta to your Mac. Otherwise, all three will be officially available later this year and include tons of upgrades beyond just this exciting new feature with Apple Maps.