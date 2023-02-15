iPhone's AssistiveTouch makes it easier to tap buttons, select apps and menu items, and navigate pages for those who otherwise find it difficult.

One of many Accessibility features Apple offers in the best iPhones for those with physical and motor limitations is called AssistiveTouch. With this feature, you can perform commonly used functions on the smartphone, like adjusting volume, locking the screen, using multi-finger gestures, restarting the device, and more with greater ease.

These tasks might seem simple and second nature to most of us, but to many, they are difficult to do. This doesn’t mean you have to negate using an iPhone altogether. You can simply enact features like AssistiveTouch to help.

Go to Settings, Accessibility, Touch. Select AssistiveTouch, the first option at the top of the list. Move the Slider to the right to turn it on. You'll see a small circle appear at the bottom right corner of the phone; OR Use voice commands to say, "Hey Siri, Turn on AssistiveTouch," and the same will occur. Drag the button to any edge of the screen to move it out of the way as needed. Tap it to reveal a menu with all the most frequently used functions so you can more easily access them. This includes, by default, Notification Center, Device, Siri, Home, and Control Center, as well as a Custom button. You can customize this screen, too.

How to customize AssistiveTouch

Select Customize Top Level Menu. Tap any of the 6 icons to change them to whatever other available feature you want. At any time, you can press Reset to go back to the default. Here, I have selected Siri and changed it to Camera. Under Custom Actions, you can change what Single-Tap, Double-Tap, or Long Press does on the circular AssistiveTouch button. By default, Single-Tap is set to Open Menu, while Double-Tap and Long Press are not programmed. You could set Double-Tap, for example, to take a Screenshot which would otherwise require pressing two side buttons at once. Under Custom Gestures, select Create New Gesture that will be combined into a multiple-touch gesture personalized to you. Create your desired gesture, tap Save at the top right, give it a name, and tap Save again. Here, I pinched my fingers outward as a gesture that can be used when you want to zoom into a picture, for example, but your fingers aren't steady or agile enough to do so. Go to an application that might use this gesture and try it. In my case, it's the Camera. Tap the AssistiveTouch button, go to the Custom menu, and select the name of your new Custom Gesture. Use the two shaded circles that appear to perform the Gesture (in my case, zooming in) more easily. Select Idle Opacity to adjust how dark or faded the AssistiveTouch button remains when it's running in the background as you use your phone. Under Pointer Devices, you can choose to use Bluetooth or USB devices, like joysticks and mice, to control, and adjust how the Mouse Keys are used, opt to show or not show the Onscreen Keyboard, and show or not show the Menu. There's also an option to use a compatible Game Controller to control phone navigation; and scroll down to adjust Tracking Sensitivity to your personal liking and comfort by sliding the slider right or left to increase or decrease, respectively. For those with particular needs, there are additional personalization options to do things like turn on Dwell Control, Fallback Actions, Movement Tolerance, Hot Corners, and Timing. You can also leave on the ability to continue to double-click the side button for things like confirming mobile payments with FaceID.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to go into the Settings menu every time you want to turn on AssistiveTouch: you can toggle AssistiveTouch on and off on most iPhones, including the iPhone 14, with greater ease by adding an iPhone Shortcut for the feature. This will make it accessible from the Control Center, Side or Home button, or a dedicated icon on your Home Screen.

You can accomplish the latter by using custom icon packs on iPhone or by using Accessibility Shortcuts. To do this, go to Settings, Accessibility, and scroll down to Accessibility Shortcut. Select AssistiveTouch, and this will turn the feature on and off when you triple-click the side button.

There are many people who find AssistiveTouch useful for iPhone for various reasons. This can include people with arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, or other conditions that can cause shaky hands or that make it difficult to manipulate buttons in a traditional manner. Some people even prefer to keep AssistiveTouch active as a useful secondary option for the purposes of convenience.