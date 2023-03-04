You can do your part and help reduce your personal carbon footprint by enabling Clean Energy Charging on an iPhone with OS 16.1.

Many people are concerned about the environment and using clean energy sources, like solar and wind, at least whenever possible. If you’re interested in Clean Energy Charging, you can actually set many of the best iPhones so that it will only recharge when it’s plugged into a power source with an electrical grid that uses clean energy sources. It’s a small step towards lowering your personal carbon footprint, but an important one. Like optimized battery charging, Clean Energy Charging works in the background, so you can do your part to help the environment.

There are a few things you need to do to set it up.

Go to Settings, Privacy & Security, Location Services. 3 Images Close Scroll down to System Services and select. Scroll down to System Customization and make sure it is turned on with the slider to the right and lit green. 2 Images Close Scroll down to Significant Locations. If it’s Off, select it. You may need Face ID or a passcode to log in order to change the setting. Turn it on by tapping the slider on the right. 2 Images Close Next, go back to Settings and Scroll down to Battery. Select Battery Health & Charging. Under Clean Energy Charging, tap the slider to the right to turn it on. 3 Images Close

Clean Energy Charging works by downloading a carbon emission forecast as soon as you plug your iPhone, like the new iPhone 14, into a charging source. This runs in the background, using your iPhone’s location to locate the energy grid nearby. Once this information is acquired, the phone will restrict charging as needed. But keep in mind that, as of now, Clean Energy Charging only works in the U.S.

The feature will also only kick in at the locations where you spend the most time, like your home, office, a local coffee shop where you sometimes work, a friend or family member’s home, and so on. The feature will automatically disable if you’re traveling or in a new location where you don’t have the option for Clean Energy Charging but need full use of your phone.

There’s also an override feature: when you see a notification of the duration of time it will take for your iPhone’s battery to be fully recharged, but you’re in a rush and need it sooner, just touch and hold the notification and select Charge Now to turn off Clean Energy Charging temporarily.

The feature should be on by default when you set up a new iPhone or once you update to iOS 16.1. You can follow these steps and do the opposite if you want to turn it off.