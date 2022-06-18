How to use Continuity Camera on macOS Ventura and iOS 16

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of WWDC22. These major updates come packed with new additions that further enrich Apple products and the features they offer. These include a customizable iPhone Lock Screen with widget support, resizable app windows on M1 iPads, and a redesigned Settings app on the Mac. With every annual version bump, Apple tends to further tie its devices together through new Continuity features. 2022’s updates are no different, as they include some mind-blowing tech magic. Continuity Camera is a new addition that allows you to use your compatible iPhone as a wireless webcam for your Mac. The feature works instantly and seamlessly — as is the case with other Apple Continuity tools. Here’s how to use Continuity Camera on macOS Ventura and iOS 16.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Prerequisites for Continuity Camera to work

Your iPhone and Mac should be running iOS 16 and macOS Ventura respectively.

You must be using an iPhone XR or a newer model for the basic Continuity Camera feature to work.

To use Center Stage and Desk View, you must be using an iPhone 11 or a newer model.

For Studio Light you need an iPhone 12 or a newer model.

Both your iPhone and Mac must be paired to the same Apple ID.

You should have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled on both devices, along with Continuity Camera Webcam in iOS General Settings (which is on by default).

How to use Continuity Camera in an app

Launch FaceTime or the video calling app of your choice.

Click on Video (the naming could differ based on the app) in the Menu Bar.

Tap on your iPhone’s name after you make sure it’s near your Mac.

You will get the option to disconnect the camera feed on your iPhone if you want to switch back to using the Mac’s camera.

How to use it on a website

Load the video calling website you plan on using.

Locate its settings and find the video input section.

Choose your iPhone’s name from the list of available cameras.

Continuity Camera is such a great feature — especially for those who use a Mac Studio or Mac Mini and don’t want to get a dedicated webcam for their occasional video calls. I’ve used it a few times and it works smoothly in terms of both audio and video.

Do you plan on using Continuity Camera? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.