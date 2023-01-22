Copy and Delete is a feature with iOS 16 for easily taking a screenshot, sharing it, and removing it from your phone so it doesn't take up space.

Most iPhone owners take photos and end up amassing a pretty big library of images. Along with beautiful portrait shots, selfies and photos while out and about are also likely throwaway images that should have been deleted but weren’t. Among these might be screenshots taken to send to someone or post somewhere.

With the new Copy and Delete feature in iOS 16, available for all the best iPhones, you can choose to save a screenshot you just took to the clipboard to share it immediately where you want (think in an iMessage conversation, social media site, or e-mail) after which it can be immediately be deleted. That’s a handy feature for image file pack rats, and it’s easy to use once you know how to do it.

1. Go to the screen you want to capture and press the right-side button and left-side volume up button at the same time. You’ll hear an analog camera shutter sound and see a tiny copy of the screenshot appear in the bottom left corner of the screen. (Note: you can also take a screenshot using the neat double-back-tap shortcut feature.)

2. Tap the screenshot preview thumbnail within five seconds, and a menu button will show up with additional options. (If you don’t select the thumbnail within that timeframe, the screenshot will simply auto-save to your camera roll.)

3. You can then crop or scale the screenshot, select text, mark up, delete, or share instantly (or once you’re done editing if necessary) to an active iMessage conversation, social media, via AirDrop, and other sources.

4. Select Done.

5. Select Copy and Delete from the pop-up to delete the screenshot. It will fly off the screen to the left, away from your device forever and from clogging up its storage.

This is a great feature for those who take screenshots of things like Instagram posts, conversations, inspirational sayings, flight details, QR codes and passes, and more. Grab the shot, send it to the person or place it needs to go, then delete it, so it doesn’t take up valuable space on the device. Considering iPhones, like the new iPhone 14, do not offer expandable onboard storage, you need to conserve the space you have. And filling it up with meaningless screenshots you no longer need is a waste. After they accumulate for months, even years, it becomes a painstaking task to try and locate and then manually delete each of them, one by one. (Pro tip: you can also type “screenshots” into the search bar in your photo album to quickly locate all screenshots.)

The copy and delete feature for screenshots is great because it encourages you to send the image right away and then remove it from your phone. Suppose you can get into the habit of screen-shotting and sending the image right away through the edit menu. In that case, you might find you get the annoying “storage full” notification on your phone after a much longer period of time owning it.