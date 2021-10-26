XDA Basics: How to use the emoji keyboard on Mac in two easy ways

If you want to communicate properly in 2021, you’re going to need some emoji. Sure, you could use the old-fashioned text only approach, but where’s the fun in that? If you recently picked up one of the new Macbook Pros, or any other Mac really, you’ll want to start texting and tweeting right away. The good news is that macOS has a very simple method to access all of your favorite emoji in any app that you desire. You can also organize your emoji into favorites, so that you always have the particular emoji you want on hand at all times. In this short tutorial we’ll take a look at how to use the emoji keyboard on a Mac and a few advanced tips and tricks along the way.

How to use emoji keyboard on a Mac with shortcuts

The easiest way to access the emoji keyboard on your Mac is using the keyboard shortcut. The first step, is to open the app in which you wish to insert an emoji. Simply click in the text field for that app and press Command-Control-Space simultaneously to bring up the emoji picker. In the example below, I am using Tweetbot to insert some sweet emoji, check out the emoji keyboard in action.

By default, the basic view with only emojis is shown at launch of the command, but you can actually do a lot more. If you click the keyboard icon in the top right corner, this expands the menu box to include a plethora of additional options. One of the most useful options is the ability to save emoji to your favorites list for future use. This allows you to compile all of your most-used emoji in one spot, so you’re never caught without the right emoji for your current emotion.

However, the emoji keyboard shortcut isn’t just for emoji. In addition to emoji, you can add fun pictographs, bullets and numbering, and my favorite–math symbols. Yes, if you’re an engineering for mathematics student, you can get all of your favorite math symbols for typesetting complicated equations in this same menu. Indeed, you can construct entire proofs here, with the option to add implication arrows and even Latin symbols as well.

The emoji menu is all sorts of fun, whether you need to make a quick post to some social media, or hammer out a complicated calculus proof.

Add emoji keyboard on a Mac to your task bar

If you don’t like keyboard shortcuts, you can also pin the emoji keyboard on a Mac to your task bar. This enables quick point and click access to all of your favorite emoji and symbols. To pink the emoji keyboard, first click on the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen. Click System Preferences, then choose Keyboard=>Input Sources. Tick the box next to Show input menu in menu bar. Now you can close the System Preferences window. The emoji keyboard shortcut icon should now appear at the top right on your task bar.

Those are the two easiest methods to access emoji on your Mac. Keyboard shortcuts are definitely faster and my preferred method for accessing the emoji and symbol picker on my Mac. However, many users are more comfortable with the mouse, so you can pin the keyboard to your task bar if that’s your preferred method. Let us know if you have any questions about using emoji on your Mac!