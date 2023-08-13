Google's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, is a solid first attempt for the company that fits into the Pixel ecosystem well. In part, it's more of a smarter Fitbit than an original product, which makes sense when you consider Google acquired Fitbit years ago. Surprisingly, despite being a health and fitness-centric smartwatch, the Pixel Watch didn't originally ship with Fall Detection. A feature that has become a staple on the best smartwatches in 2023, like the Apple Watch, Fall Detection uses inbuilt sensors to recognize when you've taken a hard fall and notify emergency services. It's not a feature you'll often use, but it could save your life when you need it most. Fall Detection is off by default, so here's how you can set it up.

How does Fall Detection work on the Pixel Watch?

After setting up Fall Detection via the steps below, your Pixel Watch can determine when you've taken a hard fall and check to make sure you're okay. Google says that Pixel Watch can differentiate between intense activities and hard falls, but your mileage may vary. These sensors and algorithms get it wrong sometimes, like when Apple's Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 Pro called 911 on roller coasters. Aside from making sure the motion detected was actually a hard fall, the Pixel Watch will give you a chance to get up before notifying first responders of an accident.

When a hard fall is detected by your Pixel Watch, you'll have 30 seconds to get up before Fall Detection is activated. If no movement is detected in that time directly after the fall, your Pixel Watch will vibrate, play an alarm sound, and ask if you need help. Then, the Pixel Watch will attempt to contact emergency services, playing an automated recording. If you've given location permissions, this automated message will let first responders know you've had a fall at your current location. During this process, you can also override the automated message and speak directly to 911 operators.

What do you need to use Fall Detection on the Pixel Watch?

Since Fall Detection wasn't available when the Pixel Watch first debuted, you'll need to make sure your smartwatch is up-to-date. The feature was added in Google's March Pixel Feature Drop, which also brought new features to the crown and bug fixes. Similarly, you'll need to reside in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Japan, Australia, or Taiwan.

How to enable Fall Detection on your smartphone

Fall Detection can either be enabled directly on your Pixel Watch or in the Pixel Watch's companion app on your Android phone.

Open the Pixel Watch app on your Android smartphone. Scroll down to the Watch Preferences tab in the list and tap it. Tap the Safety & Emergency tab. Select Fall Detection in the list. Tap the toggle beside the Use Fall Detection text. 4 Images Close

How to enable Fall Detection on your smartwatch

Alternatively, you can enable Fall Detection straight from your Pixel Watch.

On your Pixel Watch, press the crown to open the app list. Tap the Personal Safety app. Press Fall Detection. Tap the toggle beside Fall Detection.

Why you should use Fall Detection on the Pixel Watch

Fall Detection isn't a feature that you will use every day, but it can provide you with much-needed peace of mind. If you've bought a Pixel Watch for your children or grandparents, you can rest assured that their smartwatch is always looking out for them. Since you can always override Fall Detection if it is triggered accidentally, there's really no downside to turning the feature on.