Since the release of Windows 8, the operating system has had a snapshot feature for keeping a limited number of file folders backed up to another drive. It's called File History and still exists in Windows 11, although you'll need to search to find it. Designed to back up the folders associated with your user account, it's limited in what it can do, but can make all the difference if your drive malfunctions or you mistakenly delete an important file.

What you need before setting up File History

Using File History is simple, but you'll need an external storage device

Before you begin, you'll need an external drive where your files can be saved. This could be a USB drive or a mapped drive on a network location like a NAS device.

External drive: You'll need an external drive with enough storage space to fit the files and folders you want to back up automatically.

You'll need an external drive with enough storage space to fit the files and folders you want to back up automatically. NAS device: You can also use a drive on a NAS device, if you prefer.

Related Best external drives to use with your Windows PC in 2024 The easiest way to upgrade your Windows computer's storage is an external drive. Here are our favorites.

How to set up File History in Windows

It's still there in Windows 11, just tucked away

To use File History in Windows 11, it's easiest to search for it from the Start menu. First, make sure the external drive you want to use as the backup location is connected. Then, open the Start Menu, search for File History, and run the app that appears.

Once the window opens, check to make sure the correct drive is selected as the backup location, then select Turn on at the bottom right. If you need to change the backup drive, choose Select drive from the left menu, then select the drive you want to use with File History.

Adding new locations to File History

File History in Windows 11 saves files from Libraries, Desktop, Contacts, and Favorites by default. To add file folders that aren't in these locations, you'll have to add them to a Library. Navigate to the folder in Windows Explorer and right-click on it. Find Include in library in the list, and then either add it to one of the existing libraries or Create new library to include that folder in the list of locations that File History will back up.

To change the back-up interval of File History, or to set how long it will retain backups for, head to the Advanced settings menu. You can set Windows to back up the folders included in File History as often as every 10 minutes, or Daily, or at a range of options between those two time periods. You can decide how long to keep files for, or set files to be removed if space is needed.

How to restore files from a File History backup

If the worst happens, and you need to restore a backed-up file, open File History and select Restore personal files from the left menu. Find the folder that contains the file you want to restore, select the file and click on Restore to original location. That will put the copy into the folder you backed it up from, so you can access it again there as normal.

Windows File History is a quick way to keep your files backed up without the cloud

The File History feature of Windows is handy, especially for keeping a second copy of your Documents folder just in case. While it's fine for snapshots, it's not a replacement for image backups, which make a full backup of your drive. And it does require you to have an external drive plugged in at all times, but you can make that a little easier by using a network drive location instead, like one hosted on a great NAS device.