How to use the gaming homepage in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft has been putting a lot of money and effort behind its gaming initiatives, adding new gaming-focused features to Windows 11 and the Edge browser. Among them is the new gaming homepage, designed to keep you on top of the latest things happening in the world of video games. It’s fairly easy to enable it, but there are some extra customizations you can make so the experience is just right for you. If you’re not sure what to do, we’re here to help. We’re here to show you how to enable and tweak the gaming homepage in Microsoft Edge.

How to enable the gaming homepage in Microsoft Edge

If you want to use the gaming homepage in Microsoft Edge, the first thing you need to do is ensure you haven’t switched your homepage or new tab page to be different form the default. If you’re not sure, open Edge, then click the menu button (represented by three dots) in the top-right corner, and choose Settings. Here, go to the Start, home, and new tabs section of the side menu. Make sure that the options under When Edge starts and Home button are set to use the New Tab page.

Once that’s done, open a new tab or click the home button next to the address bar, if you’ve chosen to enable it. This will display the New Tab page, which includes a search bar, your most frequent sites, and then your news feed below that. If you don’t see any news, you can simply scroll down. Alternatively, you can bring news to the forefront by clicking the gear icon near the top right corner and switching to the inspirational or informational layout options.

At the top of your news feed, you’ll see a few sections, starting with My Feed, which is the default view. You can click Gaming to switch to the gaming homepage, and that’s all you need to do. Here, you’ll see information about ongoing tournaments, competitions you can sign up for, highlights from popular streams, and news. You also have a calendar of recently-released and upcoming games (which seems to be focused on Xbox releases).

There’s also an Xbox card that lets you connect your Microsoft account to see your recently played games, including cloud games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you can quickly jump back into a game you’ve recently played.

Once you’ve switched to the gaming category, Edge will always open it by default when you open the homepage or open a New Tab. If you switch to a different category, you’ll need to switch back to gaming.

Customizing your feed

Of course, once you’ve switched to your gaming homepage, there are a few things you can tweak. First, you’ll probably notice the card at the top that says Personalize your gaming feed. If you click it, you’ll be taken to a page where you can choose your gaming-related interests, most of which are related to esports titles such as Fornite, Valorant, League of Legends, and so on. You can also use the search bar at the top to search for specific interests that aren’t on the list, so if there’s a specific series or game you want to keep tabs on, you can do that.

You can click the plus sign to add a topic to your interests, or – for the default topics offered – use the “forbidden” button to block all news related to that topic.

This only changes the general topics you see, but there are other customizations you can do. While you’re on this page, you’ll see a few different sections at the top for different kinds of settings. Click Experience Settings, and then choose Gaming from the side bar – you may need to scroll down to find it. Here, you’ll find the ability to link and unlink your Xbox account from Edge, which will affect the Xbox card we mentioned above.

You can also disable specific cards, so if you’re not interested in esports tournaments or matches, the game calendar, or anything else, you can remove those cards from your feed and make more room for news.

Once you’ve customized your settings, you can click the home button or open a new tab to see your updated gaming homepage. You can also click My Feed at the top of the page and then switch to the Gaming category again. The page should update with your settings, though based on our experience, it doesn’t seem like the page actually updates with your new settings. This could be a bug

And that’s it. Now, Edge will automatically open the gaming-focused homepage when you launch it, and whenever you click the home button or open a new tab. This should make it easier to stay on top of the content that interests you the most.

If you’re interested in gaming, you might want to check out what’s new in Windows 11 version 22H2, which recently started rolling out to the general public. It comes with new features like DirectStorage, improvements for windowed games, and better HDR support. And if cloud gaming isn’t working out for you, maybe check out some of the best gaming laptops you can buy today so you can make the most of those features.