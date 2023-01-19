In this day and age, many of us depend on virtual assistants to get tasks done easily. Why unlock your powerful iPhone, launch the Notes app, and then type the information when you could just ask Siri to write the details down for you? You can similarly message people, control your Smart Home, create calendar events and reminders, control music playback, etc. Despite Siri's support for these handy commands, it still is lacking when compared to Google Assistant. After all, Apple's AI still struggles with maintaining context in long conversations. Fortunately, whether you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPad Air 5, or an older iDevice, you can use Google Assistant on iOS or iPadOS. While it doesn't have the same privileges as Siri on iOS 16, it still is capable of providing useful information and executing tasks.

Launch the App Store on your iDevice. Tap on the Search tab in the bottom right corner. Type Google Assistant in the search field. Download the first non-sponsored app shown in the results. Launch it from the App Library, and sign in with your Google account when prompted. 4 Images Close Voilà! You can now ask Google Assistant for information, create alarms, text people, etc. You can tap the microphone at the bottom center for making voice commands or the keyboard icon to its right if you'd rather type. To set up Routines, pick the default music streaming service, or adjust Assistant's settings, tap on your profile photo in the top right corner. 4 Images Close

Personally, I depend on Siri, as it's faster to trigger than Google Assistant, thanks to its system-level privileges. My commands typically revolve around music playback, controlling the lighting in my room, and inquiring about the weather forecast. So, considering that I don't need the AI for advanced requests, Siri gets the job done just fine, for the most part, at least.