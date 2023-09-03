Android phones and iPhones share more similarities now than ever, but there are a few features that are still exclusive to those using an Apple device. One such feature that's been a topic of discussion and various debates is iMessage, an Apple-exclusive messaging app that marks text messages from an Android device with green bubbles. Apple won't let us have iMessage on Android, Windows, or pretty much any other device outside its ecosystem, so we have to stick with third-party services that allow you to use iMessage without an iPhone.

Thankfully, there are various workarounds to get iMessage working on an Android phone or even a Windows machine, but the one which — in my opinion — is the easiest to work with is a unified chat app called Beeper. It only takes a few simple steps to get iMessage up and running on your Android phone with Beeper, and it won't even cost you a dime. If you're wondering how it works and are interested in setting up iMessage on your Android phone, then read on to find a step-by-step guide detailing how to set up iMessage on Android and Windows with Beeper.

What is Beeper, and how does it enable iMessage on non-Apple devices?

Beeper, in case you don't know, is a message aggregator that lets you access and manage 15 chat networks from a single hub. It works like any other all-in-one messaging platform, except this one also lets you use iMessage on Android and Windows. It connects your Apple ID account to its Mac Mini servers and reroutes the messages through its client. All your messages are essentially sent to Beeper's servers, which are then sent to iMessage to be delivered to the recipient. You receive messages in iMessage the same way, so Beeper is really just using your Apple ID to route iMessage for you.

This obviously means that you're allowing your Apple ID to be logged in on a remote computer at a different location. You'll even be asked for a two-factor authentication code for signing in (as you'll see in the steps below). I'd like to highlight that Beeper is jumping some hoops to make this work, and it comes with a fair share of security concerns. By signing up for iMessage on Beeper, you're essentially trusting the service with your Apple ID, which is also connected to many other Apple services. I highly recommend reviewing Beeper's Privacy Policy and doing your own research before proceeding.

Setting up iMessage on Beeper: Prerequisites

Before we jump into the guide, let's take a look at a few prerequisites to get this up and running.

Get access to Beeper: Beeper is free to use, but you need to get on a waitlist to get access to its beta. That's right, Beeper is currently in beta, and the only way you can access it is with an invitation. It took me 32 days to get an invite after joining the waitlist, which I'd say is a lot less compared to many others who I know had to wait for months and years to get in. You can join the waitlist by signing up using the link below. Join Beeper's waitlist You'll also need a PC to set up Beeper, as you can only create a new account on the PC software, not the mobile app. The app can only sync the account, so you'll need a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chrome OS computer to get started. I am personally using a MacBook to highlight the steps for this tutorial, but you can also use any other supported platforms.

How to set up iMessage on Beeper

Now that you know what Beeper is and have all the prerequisites covered, here's a step-by-step guide detailing how to set up iMessage on Beeper.

Install Beeper on your computer using the link sent to you with the invite over the email. Follow the on-screen instructions and create your account. Download the Beeper app on your Android phone using the link below. Log in to your Beeper account and verify your identity by scanning a QR code on the computer app or by using the security code that you received while setting up your account. 2 Images Close Once done, launch the app on your computer and select Manage Chat Networks. You can also find this option on the Settings page. Select iMessage from the list and hit Continue. Enter your Apple ID and password to link an existing account. Alternatively, you'll also find the option to create a new one on this page if you don't have an account. Verify your account to activate iMessage. 4 Images Close

iMessage should now be active on Beeper, and it'll start showing up as one of the active chat networks. I'd like to highlight that Apple IDs that are not associated with an active SIM card on an iPhone will have a 48-hour "warm up" period, during which your iMessage connection on Beeper may not work properly. I was able to send and receive texts on iMessage during this period, but your mileage may vary. Your iMessage view will look something like this during the "warm up" period.

And that's how easy it is to set up and use iMessage on Android using Beeper. You can now start chatting with your peers on iMessage directly using the Beeper app on Android by following the steps below:

Open Beeper and select the Start a New Chat button. Type or scroll to find the right contact, and tap on it to see all the available chat networks. Select iMessage and start texting. 2 Images Close

Other alternatives for iMessage on Android

As much as I like recommending Beeper, I'd like to point out that it's not the only solution out there to use iMessage on Android. You can also use other alternatives like AirMessage and BlueBubbles, both of which are tried and tested by my colleague Brady. We'll try to explore other alternatives as well, so be on the lookout for more ways to use iMessage on Android.