Obsidian has become a haven for note-takers and knowledge workers seeking a powerful, flexible, and interconnected system. However, when you have hundreds of notes stored in other services like OneNote or Evernote, transferring them manually to Obsidian can be a daunting task. Here is where Obsidian’s Importer plugin comes into play.

This handy tool provides a seamless pathway to migrate your existing notes into Obsidian. In this post, I will walk you through the process of using the Obsidian Importer plugin, step-by-step, so you can liberate your notes and unlock a new level of organization and productivity.

What is the Importer plugin?

The Importer plugin is an official plugin developed by the Obsidian team. Previously, users had to rely on third-party hacks to transfer their notes to Obsidian. It was cumbersome and inconvenient, especially when dealing with proprietary file types (looking at you, Evernote). The Importer plugin simplifies the entire process.

You can think of it as a bridge that connects your old notes with your new Obsidian vault. Instead of copying and pasting everything manually, or dealing with complicated file conversions, the Importer plugin does the heavy lifting for you. Here is the list of note-taking apps and services it supports.

Notion

Microsoft OneNote

Apple Notes

Bear

Roam Research

Evernote

Google Keep

Craft

Zettelkasten notes

Markdown files

In addition to these, you can also transfer entries from Day One, Diaro, Logseq, Remnote, TiddlyWiki, TheBrain, Ulysses, and Zim.

Download the Importer plugin

Even though it’s an official plugin from Obsidian, it’s buried under the plugin store. (It really should be enabled by default for all Obsidian users.) You need to disable the restricted mode in Obsidian and download it for your vault.

Disable restricted mode in Obsidian

By default, Obsidian enables restricted mode for security reasons. However, since it’s an official offering from Obsidian, you don’t need to worry about the privacy and security of your data.

Open Obsidian on the desktop and head to Settings. Select Community Plugins from the sidebar and turn off the restricted mode. The app restarts, and you are all set to download and use third-party plugins. Head to the Community Plugins in Settings and select Browse. Find Importer and hit Enter. Select it and click Install. Enable it. When you enable Importer, a small icon will appear on the sidebar of your Obsidian vault.

Before you use it, make sure to export data from your existing app.

Export data from Evernote and import it to Obsidian

Now that you have the Importer up and running in your vault, it’s time to check it out in action. First, I will show you how to import your Evernote notebooks into Obsidian. After all, it’s one of the most popular note-taking apps out there.

Open Evernote and head to the Notebooks menu. Click the three-dots beside a notebook which you want to port into Obsidian. Select Export notebook. Select .enex file type, check note attributes, and click Export. Pick a local folder on your PC or Mac and select Save. Launch Obsidian and select the Import plugin from the sidebar. Select Evernote from the drop-down menu. Click Choose files. Select your exported file and click Import. Obsidian creates a new folder called Evernote. Select Open and you are good to go.

Obsidian also shows a live stat where you can see how many notes it has imported and other details.

Import Apple Notes to Obsidian

The import process from Apple Notes to Obsidian is quite straightforward. You don’t need to export notebooks and import them to Obsidian (like we did with Evernote). You can simply grant the required permission to read the Apple Notes folder and import notes in no time.

Launch Obsidian and select the Importer plugin from the sidebar. Select Apple Notes from the drop-down menu. Pick your Output folder. You can import recently deleted notes, omit the first line if required, include handwriting text, and click Import. Select Open to give it the required read permission and import data into Obsidian.

You can check the number of attachments and the imported, remaining, skipped, and failed notes during the import process. You can even select Upload more and pick another folder to import files to your Obsidian vault.

Import OneNote notebooks to Obsidian

If you are a OneNote user and want to switch to Obsidian, the process is quite straightforward. Simply follow the steps below.

Launch Obsidian and select the Importer plugin from the sidebar. Select Microsoft OneNote as a File format. Pick an output folder (the default one is referred to as OneNote). Enable or disable import incompatible attachments. Click Sign in. Log in with your Microsoft account details and give the required permission. Obsidian loads the notebooks. Choose which notebooks and sections you want to import. Click Import and you are good to go.

Import HTML files to Obsidian

If you have several notes stored in HTML format, you can import them to your Obsidian vault in no time.

Launch Obsidian and open the Importer plugin. Select HTML as a file format. You can set the attachment size and minimum image size. Name the output folder as HTML import. Click Choose files. Select files from the local storage and import them to your vault.

As for Notion users, there are many compelling reasons to switch to Obsidian. If you are looking to jump from the platform, read our dedicated guide to import Notion notes to Obsidian.

Overall, Obsidian has done a splendid job with the Importer plugin. The entire note transfer process is hassle-free and straightforward.

Supercharge your Obsidian vault

The Obsidian Importer plugin is a game-changer for anyone looking to migrate from another productivity app. After all, starting a vault from scratch can be time-consuming. So, what are you waiting for? Whether you are escaping from Evernote, Apple Notes, Notion, Bear Notes, or OneNote, use the tricks above and complete the transition in no time.

Once you import your notes from another service, explore the rich plugin store to expand your Obsidian vault’s functionality.