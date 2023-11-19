A good GPU is the best way to experience high-quality graphics on a computer. However, you can bypass the graphics card on most computers and get a display output directly from the motherboard. This relies on the CPU's onboard graphics processor.

There are a couple of reasons to switch back to integrated graphics from your dedicated GPU. The first is if you are getting rid of the GPU. But a more common reason is to diagnose problems with the graphics card. This is a good way to do some testing if your GPU is not working properly. Now, let's take a closer look at switching from dedicated to integrated graphics.

Processors without integrated graphics

Before trying to switch to integrated graphics, it is important to verify that your CPU actually has the capability. AMD and Intel sell processors that do not have graphics capabilities built in. Processors without integrated graphics require a dedicated graphics card. If you try to use the motherboard's HDMI port with one of these processors, nothing will show up on the display.

The easiest way to determine whether your CPU has integrated graphics is to look at the model number. AMD CPUs ending with a G have integrated graphics that you can switch to. Conversely, Intel processors ending with the letters X or F do not have integrated graphics.

How to use integrated graphics

The easiest way to switch to integrated graphics is by removing the GPU. However, that requires taking the case apart and working around delicate components. If you want to temporarily switch to integrated graphics, then it is best to change the output method in the BIOS.

Restart the computer and boot to the system BIOS. Each motherboard manufacturer uses a different key to enter the system BIOS, but this information should show up during the restart. Go to the settings menu and then look for graphics configuration. Again, each motherboard has this setting in a different location, but it is under Advanced on MSI boards. Switch from PEG to IGD. Save and exit the BIOS by restarting the computer.

How to use integrated graphics for select applications

Additionally, you can switch from dedicated to integrated graphics for a single game in the Settings menu. This is a great option if you are having problems with a single game or application.

Open the Settings menu in Windows. Navigate to System > Display > Graphics. Close Select the game or app to run with integrated graphics, then click Options. Change the selection to the integrated graphics card. This may not work on all games or GPUs. However, it is very common with laptops.

How to use dedicated graphics

When you first install a GPU, the computer should automatically download the necessary drivers. All you have to do is connect the HDMI or DisplayPort cable to the GPU and power on the computer. But switching back to a GPU after leaving it for integrated graphics may require a couple more steps, including changing the output in the BIOS.

Reinstall the GPU if you removed it and restart the computer. If the display isn't coming on with the GPU, then restart your computer and boot to BIOS. Locate the graphics settings in BIOS. Change the default graphics output from IGD to PEG. Save the changes in BIOS and boot to the operating system.

Why switch to integrated graphics on a PC?

By now, you may be wondering why bother switching from a graphics card to integrated graphics. There certainly is no performance benefit unless something is substantially wrong with the GPU. However, some people choose to sell their current GPU before buying a new one. Another reason is to diagnose a malfunctioning GPU. Switching to integrated graphics can be a lifesaver when a GPU goes out, because it allows you to still use the computer for everyday tasks.

Of course, serious gamers will want to use a dedicated graphics card that can deliver higher resolution and FPS. Fortunately, GPUs have come down dramatically in price, and there are some really affordable graphics cards.

With that in mind, integrated graphics have come a long way, and a modern CPU can actually output many games in high-definition. If you have a really old graphics card, you may be surprised that a newer CPU with integrated graphics may outperform it.