macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 are on the way, and the most exciting feature is arguably Apple Intelligence. It's Apple's first foray into artificial intelligence, and it's a big deal. However, of the features you can actually use today, iPhone Mirroring is the most interesting. It allows you to control your iPhone remotely from your Mac, and receive iOS notifications in the macOS notification center. If you're eager to try out iPhone Mirroring, here's everything you need to do to get started.

What you need to use iPhone Mirroring

There are a few key system requirements to keep in mind

iPhone Mirroring is a Continuity feature, so there are a few requirements you'll need to meet before you can start using it. For starters, your Mac needs to be updated to macOS Sequoia and your iPhone needs to be running iOS 18. The official builds of those software updates will be released in the fall when the newest iPhones debut. However, you can try it now with the latest public betas or developer betas.

You can't use iPhone Mirroring in tandem with other Continuity features, such as Sidecar or Mac Virtual Display.

You'll also need to be signed in to the same iCloud account on both devices. Your Mac and iPhone will both need to have Wi-Fi enabled, too. If you can meet all these requirements, you can start using iPhone Mirroring today.

How to use iPhone Mirroring for the first time

iPhone Mirroring takes a few minutes to set up when you start using it, but after that, it's much quicker. Before you get started, make sure your devices are updated to macOS Sequoia and iOS 18, are signed into the same iCloud account, and have Wi-Fi enabled. They should also be nearby, though they don't have to be right next to each other. Once you're ready, follow the steps below to set up iPhone Mirroring.

Open the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac. You can find it in the dock, in the Launchpad, or by using Spotlight search. Read the pop-up explaining how iPhone Mirroring works and then click the blue Continue button. Unlock your iPhone and follow the on-screen prompts to set up iPhone Mirroring. When you have completed the prompts, you will see an iPhone Mirroring is ready to use screen on your Mac. Click the Get Started button to continue. Choose your login settings for iPhone Mirroring. We recommend Ask every time for enhanced security. Your Mac password will be used to unlock your iPhone while using iPhone Mirroring, rather than your iPhone's passcode. From there, you can use iPhone Mirroring. If your iPhone is unlocked, you will see an iPhone in use message. To continue using iPhone Mirroring, lock your iPhone.

After you complete the initial setup process, using iPhone Mirroring is a seamless experience. Your iPhone's notifications will appear in the macOS notification center automatically, which is an excellent perk. Additionally, you'll only need to click the iPhone Mirroring app and enter your Mac's password (if you've selected that security setting) to start using it. As always, be sure that both devices are connected to the same iCloud account, have Wi-Fi enabled, and are in range of each other. Remember that you can't initiate iPhone Mirroring when your iPhone is unlocked and in use.

Why you should use iPhone Mirroring in macOS Sequoia

iPhone Mirroring is one of the most exciting Continuity features we've seen debut in years, and it's certainly worth setting up. You can, of course, control your iPhone from your Mac — which has its benefits. However, the more intriguing part of iPhone Mirroring is that you'll see your iOS notifications on your Mac. That's true even if you aren't actively using iPhone Mirroring at the time. If you have devices that support macOS Sequoia and iOS 18, you won't want to miss this new feature.