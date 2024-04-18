The Asus ROG Ally stands as one of the best PC gaming handhelds on the market, offering some powerful internals, a high-refresh rate panel, and more, for a solid gaming experience. But in addition to playing games, the ROG Ally can also be used as a great laptop replacement for work. My colleague Brady used his ROG Ally as a mobile workstation and didn't miss carrying his laptop, so it's safe to say that it'll work just like any other PC.

That being said, you may have a hard time using a gaming handheld as a laptop replacement without a mouse and keyboard, as the touchscreen controls and on-screen keyboard aren't particularly great for getting things done. If you are wondering how to use a keyboard and mouse with the Asus ROG Ally, then simply follow the instructions given below.

How to connect a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard to ROG Ally

Ditch the cables when you're on the go

The Asus ROG Ally, just like other PC gaming handhelds, only has a limited number of ports. But don't let the lack of a good port selection stop you from pairing a mouse and keyboard to this Windows handheld, as you can always turn to Bluetooth accessories for it. Here's how to do it:

1. Boot your Asus ROG Ally handheld and select the Bluetooth icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

2. Select Add device on the Bluetooth settings page.

3. Select Bluetooth option on the Add a device pop-up window.

4. Select your mouse and keyboard from the list to pair them. Make sure your peripherals are in pairing mode before you try to pair them.

And that's how easy it is to pair and use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse with your ROG Ally gaming handheld. There's no shortage of wireless gaming mouse and keyboard on the market, so be sure to grab a pair to go with your ROG Ally and use them wirelessly without having to worry about dongles or a docking station.

How to connect keyboard and mouse to ROG Ally using a docking station

A simple and seamless solution

Close

If you don't want to pick up new wireless peripherals for the ROG Ally, then your other option is to buy a docking station and use your existing wired keyboard and mouse. A docking station is easily one of the best accessories you can buy for the ROG Ally as it'll add more ports to the system. To connect keyboard and mouse to ROG Ally using a docking station:

1. Plug in your keyboard and mouse to the dock of your choice.

2. Put the ROG Ally into the dock and connect the USB-C to its port.

The best thing about using a dock with your ROG Ally is that it'll add additional ports that can be used to connect, say, an external monitor as well for your workstation. There are plenty of options to choose from, but the UGREEN Steam Deck Dock is the one we recommend, as it is a great docking station that adds all the essential ports.

Related Ugreen USB-C Docking Station review: A great way to turn a PC handheld into a complete workstation Looking for a dock that can make your gaming handheld become a real PC? This dock from Ugreen might be your best bet.

Must-have accessories for the Asus ROG Ally

A keyboard and mouse are two of the must-have peripherals for the Asus ROG Ally, in my opinion. Not only can you use them with the handheld to navigate around the Windows OS, but you can also put them to use and play games like you normally would on your desktop PC or laptop. It's better to stick with wireless accessories for your handheld, unless you don't mind carrying a docking station along with it when you are on the go. The overall process of connecting and using both wired and wireless accessories with your ROG Ally is fairly simple, so it mostly comes down to just personal preference.