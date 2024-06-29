Since the dawn of the iPad, the lack of a built-in calculator app has been a glaring omission, but that has finally been addressed with the debut of iPadOS 18. The Calculator app is now installed by default, and there's a lot to love about the new Math Notes input mode, too.

Three different calculator modes

The new iPad Calculator app will look familiar to iPhone users since it features the same basic interface as the iOS version. There is a new, easier toggle between calculator modes, however, on both the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 apps. You no longer have to physically rotate your device to landscape mode in order to switch from the Basic to Scientific calculator. Now, you can change the mode by tapping on the calculator icon in the bottom left corner and selecting the desired interface.

Another bonus on iPadOS 18 is a third calculator mode, Math Notes, which allows you to scribble your calculations directly on the iPad using an Apple pencil, then the calculator will do its magic to give you an answer. This is definitely a much more intuitive approach to entering a long string of numbers and operators.

Using the Math Notes input mode for iPad Calculator

To use the Math Notes interface, you can simply write your calculations on the iPad using an Apple pencil, just as you would on paper. Once you write an equals sign ("=") the app will perform the specified calculation and display the result to the right.

Here are a few cool tips for using the Math Notes interface:

If you edit the equation, the answer will automatically update.

You can also write a vertical column of numbers you'd like to add, then put a plus sign and a line at the bottom rather than using an equals sign.

If you tap on a number with your finger, a ruler will appear above it, and you can slide there to adjust the numeric value up or down.

If you tap and hold on any part of the calculation, you can select it in order to cut, copy, or move it on the page.

You can also use the normal markup tools, such as changing the pen color or erasing part of your work.

You can't use Math Notes to solve algebraic equations, but it does understand the order of operations, and you can use special symbols (such as pi), mixed number formats (fractions, decimals, scientific notation), and various operators.

Share your calculations between devices

Another bonus when using the new Math Notes feature is the fact that your calculations are synced to all of your iCloud-connected devices. Any calculations you doodle in the iPad Calculator app will also be available from your iPhone calculator, and a copy is also accessible in the Notes app on MacOS.

Get calculating this fall, or sooner

The Math Notes interface is a huge step forward in convenience when using the built-in calculator, particularly if you have a long string of numbers and operators to compute. iPadOS 18 won't be officially launched until this fall, but if you can't wait to start calculating on your iPad, check out how to download the developer beta release now.