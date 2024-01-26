Nvidia's graphics cards rank among the best GPUs you can buy right now in 2024, especially if you're shopping for a high-end card. There are plenty of reasons to consider an Nvidia GPU over an AMD, but the main reason I keep going back to an Nvidia graphics card is for the handy GeForce Experience overlay while gaming. There's more to GeForce Experience than just the overlay, but it's a feature I use almost every single day, and I truly believe it's among the most useful tools you can have at your disposal as someone who plays games on a PC.

How to enable the Nvidia GeForce Experience overlay

As easy as hitting a shortcut

Enabling and using Nvidia's GeForce Experience is fairly simple. The first thing you need to do is download GeForce Experience and enable the in-game overlay by heading into its settings. To do this:

Go to Nvidia's website and download GeForce Experience. Install and open the GeForce Experience app and click the settings icon. Scroll down until you see the In-game overlay tab with a toggle and a settings button. Click the toggle to enable the in-game overlay.

You can now bring up the overlay simply by pressing Alt+Z on your keyboard. This brings up an overlay that looks something like this:

Using the Nvidia GeForce Experience overlay is fairly straightforward, and you just need to know what the different options do. That may seem a bit overwhelming at first, but there are only a handful of features to be on the lookout for, as the rest are basically self-explanatory.

How to record gameplay using Nvidia overlay

You can use Nvidia's Shadowplay features to record gameplay footage anytime without having to download and manage separate game recording software. To do this:

Bring up the Nvidia overlay by pressing Alt+Z on the keyboard. Click the Record button that's located right in the middle. Click Start if you want to start recording immediately, or select Settings to tweak the quality of recordings before you begin. You get to pick between low, medium, and high quality for recording once you hit Settings, or you can choose a preset for the resolution, framerate, and bitrate for your recordings. Select Save. Once you're ready to record, go back and press Start, and your gameplay will be automatically recorded until you press Stop.

Before recording, you can also decide whether to record your microphone and webcam. You'll find the buttons to enable/disable items these on the right side of the GeForce Experience overlay as shown below.

How to use Instant Replay in Nvidia overlay

Instant Replay is one of the best features in Nvidia overlay. When enabled, it constantly runs in the background, capturing your entire gameplay session. It then uses the footage to let you save up to the last 20 minutes of your gameplay with just the press of a button. The footage that you don't save gets overwritten as you play, so there's no need to worry about storage space. To use it:

Press Alt+Z on the keyboard to bring up the GeForce Experience overlay. Select the Instant Replay option and then hit Settings. Adjust the duration of gameplay you want Shadowplay to record, along with the video settings we tweaked earlier, and select Save. Press the Turn On button to enable the Instant Replay feature. As described above, you can save up to the last 20 minutes of your gameplay.

How to live-broadcast using Nvidia overlay

In addition to recording your gameplay, the Nvidia GeForce Experience overlay lets you live-stream on various platforms like Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Unlike the gameplay recording options, this one requires you to adjust more settings before you can get started. Here's how:

Press Alt+Z to open Nvidia's GeForce Experience overlay, and select the Broadcast LIVE option. Select Settings and pick which platform you're going to stream on. Select the video quality, resolution, frame rate, and bit rate for a smooth streaming experience. Scroll down to add custom overlays, and also make sure you've selected the correct ingest server for your location. Select Save after applying all the settings, click the Broadcast LIVE button again, and then hit Start. You'll now see the options to select the platform of your choice along with the option to log in and other details for your stream.

How to take screenshots using Nvidia overlay

Nvidia's in-game overlay, in case you don't know, also lets you quickly snap screenshots of whatever is displayed on your screen. Because it's easier than the usual way of taking screenshots on Windows, I find myself using this all the time. Here's how you can use it too:

Open the GeForce Experience overlay by pressing Alt+Z on your keyboard. Select the settings icon and then click Keyboard Shortcuts button. You can now click the box next to Save a screenshot to the Gallery option to assign a keyboard shortcut to it. Press back or exit the overlay, and hit the assigned shortcut to grab a screenshot.

You can use this particular Screenshot shortcut anytime, regardless of whether the overlay is active or not. Alternatively, you can also use the Photo mode option, which lets you tweak and alter screenshots before you take them. And you can add filters to improve the overall look of the screenshot. This is entirely different from the Game filter option, which lets you add a constant overlay filter and change the way your game looks during your gameplay.

How to monitor gameplay performance using Nvidia overlay

Nvidia's GeForce Experience overlay is more than just for saving and sharing your gameplay. It also comes with an option called Performance Monitoring that lets you monitor the performance of your hardware while gaming. It essentially gives you a live summary of your GPU performance and lets you adjust things like the GPU's power, voltage, target temperature, and fan speed. To access the Performance Monitoring tool:

Open the GeForce Experience overlay by pressing Alt+Z on the keyboard. Click the Performance option on the right to open the Performance Monitoring tab.

From here, you can enable a persistent, translucent window detailing all the performance stats while you're gaming. Notably, you can even adjust your GPU's power output to make the most of it. There's also an option to automatically tune your GPU's performance if you don't want to delve into the manual settings, but keep in mind that this may not give you the best results all the time. Also be aware that this is different from letting GeForce Experience optimize your games, as it particularly looks for in-game settings to tweak based on your hardware.

Closing thoughts

That's pretty much everything you can do through Nvidia's GeForce Experience overlay. It handily provides all the essential settings and features that you might want from an overlay menu while playing a game. It also offers a pretty neat presentation, keeping all the settings and features within easy reach. It's available for free download, and it works very well on both desktops and laptops that have an Nvidia GPU.