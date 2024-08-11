Photoshop was the first Creative Cloud app to integrate generative AI features based on Adobe Firefly, and you can use these features to really step up your Photoshop game. The generative fill tool can be used to add backgrounds, add or remove objects in a picture, and even expand images. Once you get a taste of what this feature can do, you'll use it regularly.

What is generative fill?

Generative fill is a new AI-based tool in Photoshop that makes use of Adobe's Firefly in order to add, remove, or modify images. Generative AI models like Firefly are trained on numerous licensed and public domain images in order to understand both text prompts and contextual information. This can be harnessed to not only speed up tasks such as removing unwanted objects from the background, but can also generate completely new images based on whatever descriptions you can imagine.

Who can use generative fill in Photoshop

The generative fill tool in the desktop version of Photoshop is available to all subscribers, including those using a free trial. The only country not supported is mainland China. The smartphone PS Express app has generative fill features as well, although the number of monthly generative credits is much lower for the free version than for premium subscribers.

You currently must be connected to the internet to use the generative fill feature in Photoshop.

Using generative fill for common tasks

There are a number of useful ways you can make use of generative fill in Photoshop. Here are some of our favorites.

Removing an object

One of the common photo editing tasks is to remove an unwanted person or object from the image, and the generative fill feature makes this easier than ever. Here are the stops:

Use one of the selection tools to select the area you'd like to remove from the photo. The Contextual Task Bar will appear after you complete your selection. You can drag the bar out of the way if it's obstructing your view of the image. Click on Generative Fill. The task bar will update with a text field where you can enter a prompt for the generative fill. To remove the unwanted object, leave the description field blank, and Photoshop will fill in the area to blend with the rest of the photo. Click on Generate. Photoshop will come up with three options for the replacement image. You can scroll through them using the arrows in the task bar, or click on Generate again if you would like to see more variations. All generated options will be retained in a new layer, and the original image layer will not be affected. Once you have decided which version you'd like to keep, you can click on another layer or tool to exit the generative fill layer. You can return to the generative fill layer to review or edit the prompt and select different variations.

If you rasterize or merge the generative fill layer, you will no longer be able to view or use the other generated variations.

The gallery below shows the original image and two generated variations for removing strangers from the background.

Add a background

Another fun use of the generative fill feature is to change the background of an image. Here's how to do that:

Use one of the selection tools to select the subject of the image that you'd like to keep, then choose Inverse from the Select menu. The Contextual Task Bar will appear after you complete your selection. You can drag the bar out of the way if it's obstructing your view of the image. Click on Generative Fill. The task bar will update with a text field where you can enter a prompt for the generative fill. Type a description of the desired background in the prompt area. For best results, avoid using verbs like "fill" or "add" -- just write a description of what you'd like to see in the background. Click on Generate. Photoshop will come up with three options for the new background. You can scroll through them using the arrows in the task bar, or click on Generate again if you would like to see more variations. All generated options will be retained in a new layer, and the original image layer will not be affected. Once you have decided which version you'd like to keep, you can click on another layer or tool to exit the generative fill layer. You can return to the generative fill layer to review or edit the prompt and select different variations.

The gallery below shows the original image followed by generated backgrounds based on the following prompts:

West Texas plains with scrub brush and tumbleweed

An empty street in New York City

The foothills of the Rocky Mountains

Note that the generated background even includes appropriate shadows for the main subject.

Add an object

Sometimes it's useful to insert new elements into a photo or image. Use these steps:

Use one of the selection tools to select the area where you'd like to insert an object. The Contextual Task Bar will appear after you complete your selection. You can drag the bar out of the way if it's obstructing your view of the image. Click on Generative Fill. The task bar will update with a text field where you can enter a prompt for the generative fill. Type a description of the object you'd like to insert into the prompt area. For best results, avoid using verbs like "fill" or "add" -- just describe the object you'd like to add. Click on Generate. Photoshop will come up with three options for the new object. You can scroll through them using the arrows in the task bar, or click on Generate again if you would like to see more variations. All generated options will be retained in a new layer, and the original image layer will not be affected. Once you have decided which version you'd like to keep, you can click on another layer or tool to exit the generative fill layer. You can return to the generative fill layer to review or edit the prompt and select different variations.

The gallery below shows the original image followed by a version with an added "seagull flying in the distance."

Expand an image

Another useful application of generative fill is to extend a photo or image to fill a larger canvas. This works especially well for repeating patterns or designs that need to be expanded to a new size. Follow these steps:

Use one of the selection tools to select the area where you'd like to extend the original image. The Contextual Task Bar will appear after you complete your selection. You can drag the bar out of the way if it's obstructing your view of the image. Click on Generative Fill. The task bar will update with a text field where you can enter a prompt for the generative fill. To simply expand the existing image to fill the new space, leave the text field blank. Click on Generate. Photoshop will come up with three options for the new object. You can scroll through them using the arrows in the task bar, or click on Generate again if you would like to see more variations. All generated options will be retained in a new layer, and the original image layer will not be affected. Once you have decided which version you'd like to keep, you can click on another layer or tool to exit the generative fill layer. You can return to the generative fill layer to review or edit the prompt and select different variations.

The gallery below is an example of extending a vertical image to fill a square canvas.