How to use Quick Note on macOS Monterey and iOS 15

Apple announced macOS 12 Monterey and iOS 15 back in June, during WWDC21. These updates introduce a new feature called Quick Note. If your device isn’t recent enough to receive the update, you might want to consider buying a new Mac to take advantage of the latest additions and bug fixes. If you’re new to the M1 Mac, take a look at the best apps for Apple Silicon Macs and the first 10 things to do with an M1 Mac.

So what is Quick Note, and how do you use it on macOS 12 Monterey and iOS 15?

What is Quick Note?

Quick Note allows you to access the Notes app in a small, floating window on your Mac and iPad, regardless of the app you’re using. Apple describe the feature as follows:

Notes is your go-to app to capture any thought — and with the new Quick Note feature, you can jot down ideas no matter where you are or what you’re doing on your Mac. It’s like writing a note directly on whatever app you’re working in. Add links, Safari highlights, tags, and mentions to a Quick Note, so you can get to important names, numbers, and ideas easily. In supported apps, you can add links to a Quick Note and a thumbnail of your note will always show up there when you go back. Quick Notes also appear together in the Notes app — whether you’re on your Mac, iPad, or iPhone.

This feature is exclusive to macOS 12 Monterey and iPadOS 15. However, iOS 15 users can access and edit a Quick Note created on a Mac or iPad. They just can’t bring up the floating Quick Note window when using other apps.

How to use Quick Note

macOS 12 Monterey

To enable and use Quick Note on your Mac, follow the steps below:

You can bring up a Quick Note window through a Hot Corner or the More menu on a Safari tab.

To set up a Hot Corner, head to System Preferences > Mission Control > Hot Corners. Choose which corner you want to assign Quick Note to.

Once you trigger the Quick Note window using your preferred method, you can type whatever ideas you have in mind then save it. Quick Note works across all of macOS, not just in Safari.

You can access and edit your Quick Note from the Notes app on your Mac.

You can add links from apps to add context to a Quick Note. When returning to the same spot in the app, assuming the app supports it, a thumbnail of the Quick Note will surface in the corner, as a reminder.

iOS 15

To access and edit a Quick Note on your iPhone, follow the steps below:

Make sure you’re running iOS 15.

Enable Notes in iCloud on both your Mac and iPhone in the Settings app, if it’s not already on.

Launch the Notes app on your iPhone.

If you’ve already created a Quick Note on a Mac or iPad of yours, a Quick Notes folder should appear on top of your Notes app.

Enter the Quick Notes folder.

Click on the Quick Note you want to edit or view.

Once you edit it, changes will sync to your other Apple devices.

What do you think of the new Quick Note feature? Let us know in the comments section below.