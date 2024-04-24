The Asus ROG Ally is a fantastic handheld gaming console that's powerful enough to handle a lot of AAA titles with ease. It's not without its flaws, but many of us here at XDA use it for gaming and thoroughly enjoy the experience. It's a solid handheld gaming console that lets you enjoy all your favorite PC games away from your computer. But what if you want to play your PlayStation 5 games on the ROG Ally when you are, say, on your bed, or when the TV is being used by someone else?

Thankfully, you can enable Remote Play on your PlayStation 5 and use either the official PlayStation Remote Play client or a third-party alternative to play your favorite PS5 games on your ROG Ally.

Prerequisites to use your ROG Ally for PS5 Remote Play

Start by enabling Remote Play on the PS5

The first thing you need to do, regardless of the remote play client you choose to go for, is enable remote play on your PlayStation 5 console. To do this:

1. Head to the Settings page on your PS5 console.

2. Select System, and then select Remote Play.

3. Toggle Enable Remote Play setting.

With that out of the way, you are now ready to take advantage of the Remote Play to play your favorite PS5 games on your Asus ROG Ally.

Using the official Remote Play App on the ROG Ally

Setting up the official Remote Play App

1. Head to the PlayStation Remote Play website on your Asus ROG Ally.

2. Tick the box to agree to terms and select the Download button.

3. Run the downloaded .exe file and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

4. Once you're in the Remote Play App, click the Sign In to PSN button.

5. Enter your PSN credentials.

6. Select Confirm and Continue to agree to the terms.

7. Select PS5, and then connect your DualSense controller via a USB-C cable to start using your PS5 remotely.

And that's how easy it is to set up and use the official PlayStation Remote Play App on your Asus ROG Ally. This method, however, forces you to use the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, meaning you can't use the ROG Ally's native gamepad to play games. It's not necessarily a deal-breaker, but something to keep in mind.

Using Chiaki on the ROG Ally for PS5 Remote Play

A solid third-party remote play client

If you want to use your ROG Ally's native gamepad controls for the PS5 Remote Play, then you have no option but to use a third-party client like Chiaki to play your PS5 games remotely on the ROG Ally. Chiaki is an unofficial, free, and open-source client for the PS5 that works very well without any issues. You can set it up on your Asus ROG Ally in just a few minutes using the steps highlighted below:

1. Head to this webpage on your ROG Ally to download Chiaki v2.2.0 (latest version at the time of writing this) to download it.

2. Select the 'Chiaki-v2.2.0-Windows-x86_64.zip' to download the Windows client for your ROG Ally.

3. Extract the contents from the downloaded file, and then run chiaki.exe file to get started.

4. Select the '+' icon from the top right corner of the screen.

5. Enter your PS5 static IP as the Host. (You can find your IP by heading to 'Settings -> System -> System information' on your PS5).

6. You'll now have to enter the PSN Account-ID (base64) and the PIN to complete your setup.

7. To generate the PSN Account-ID:

Head to https://psn.flipscreen.games/ on your browser and enter your PSN Username.

Copy the Encoded ID (for chiaki) and paste it on the field next to PSN Account-ID (base64).

8. To generate the PIN:

Head to the Settings page on your PS5.

page on your PS5. Select System , followed by Remote Play .

, followed by . Select Link Device to generate the required PIN.

to generate the required PIN. Enter the 8-digit PIN on the text field next to PIN on the chiaki app.

9. Click Register.

10. You'll now see your PS5 on chiaki's main screen. Simply double-click on that to start using it.

Chiaki works exactly the same way as the official Remote Play App, except it doesn't force you to use the DualSense controller like the official one. This means, you can use the native gamepad controls on your ROG Ally while playing your PS5 games remotely, which somewhat makes it an alternative to the PlayStation Portal handheld that Sony recently launched.

Play your favorite PS5 games remotely on the ROG Ally

Those are two simple ways you can play all your favorite PS5 games on the ROG Ally when you are away from your TV or if it's being used by someone else. I personally prefer using a third-party client like Chiaki to enjoy remote play as it doesn't force me to use the DualSense controller. Using the official Remote Play App is perhaps a good option when you're on a PC, laptop, or a smartphone, but it's not ideal to use on handheld gaming consoles that have their own controllers. Eitherway, you should be able to set up remote play and play your favorite PS5 games on the ROG Ally fairly easily, so do give it a try.