As someone who primarily uses a smartphone for photography, I am constantly on the lookout for the best photo editing apps. My Photoshop aversion led me to embrace relatively simple apps like Lightroom and Pixelmator over the years. I've finally settled on Snapseed now, which has become indispensable for me thanks to its exhaustive list of tools. But even Snapseed often feels like an overkill when all I am really ever doing is touching up or spot-fixing some minor imperfections. That's where Samsung's new Galaxy Enhance-X app comes in.

The Galaxy Enhance-X app was recently brought back to life after being inactive for almost a year since its official reveal last year. It's a powerful image upscaler and editor that can help fix different aspects of an image and "enhance" it with the help of AI tools. The highlight of this particular editor is that it lets you fix or improve any given image by applying all the necessary tweaks with just a tap of a button. You can use the Galaxy Enhance-X app to edit photos that you've captured yourself and also the ones that you may have downloaded online.

The Galaxy Enhance-X was designed to be simple and convenient to use. But it has a few cool tools and features that may fly under your radar, so I wanted to put together a quick guide detailing how to use the Galaxy Enhance-X app to improve your images.

Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X app: Availability

The Galaxy Enhance-X app is only available to download from the Galaxy Store app at the time of writing this post. It's also in beta and only works on Samsung's Galaxy S23 devices. It's slated to debut for the Galaxy S22 lineup next month, followed by the official support for Galaxy S21 and A-series. You can also download and install the APK on non-Samsung devices, but it's probably not worth the effort. I couldn't get it running on a Pixel 7, which makes me believe that it's only meant to work on compatible Samsung phones, just like the Expert RAW app.

Download: Galaxy Enhance-X (Free)

Using the Galaxy Enhance-X app to improve your photos

The Galaxy Enhance-X app offers plenty of tools to help you breathe new life into your images. A lot of those tools, like HDR, Brighten, Fix Blur, etc., are pretty self-explanatory, meaning you'll know when/how to use them to get the desired result. Let's use some of those tools to tweak a few images and see how the Galaxy Enhance-X app works.

I am starting off with one of my favorite photos that I captured recently. It's a warm and pleasant scene of a sunset as seen from my room's window on a lazy Sunday evening. Here are the steps you need to follow in order to start editing in the Galaxy Enhance-X app:

Open the Galaxy Enhance-X app on your phone and choose the Select picture to edit button to open an image selection page. Once you select the image to edit, you can simply select the Magic button (one with the star icon) to let the app fix imperfections and apply other tweaks automatically to enhance it. The app will now show a slider bar in the middle of the image to show you before and after the edits as you move it left or right. Close You can save the image as it is by selecting the download button located toward the top-right corner of the screen or continue editing by trying more tools. Close

Now, let's try editing an image ourselves using various options instead of hitting the auto-enhancement button. I am selecting a selfie here to conveniently showcase how the Galaxy Enhance-X knows which tools can be used on a particular image, and it automatically highlights them for you. As you can see in the first screenshot below, the app detected a face in the image and highlighted the "Face" and "Portrait" tools. It grayed out moiré and lens distortion tools as they can't be used on this particular shot.

Tapping each of these tools will further expand additional tweaks that you can apply to your image. Portrait tool, for instance, has a wide selection of blurring effects, including studio, low-key mono, color point, and more. Similarly, you can tweak your face in the image to smoothen your skin, and make your jawline appear thinner and more.

Next up, I am going to tackle an image that I took the other day to capture a picture of my monitor. You may have seen images like this with a lot of fuzzy lines that appear when you capture a photo of something being shown on another digital display. The Galaxy Enhance-X app offers a nifty tool called Fix Moiré that does an excellent job of removing all the interference patterns. Here's how you can use it:

Select the image of your choice from the image selection page, and hit the More button located in the bottom right corner. Select Fix Moiré, and then tap the check mark on the right side if you are happy with the result. Close

Lastly, I wanted to highlight the upscale feature in the Galaxy Enhance-X app. This feature will automatically give you an Upscale option when you hit the download button if it detects a particularly low-resolution image. It lets you upscale the resolution of an image up to four times, as seen in the screenshot below.

"Enhanced" image samples

Here's a quick look at a few images that I managed to edit for this particular tutorial using the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X app on my Galaxy S23. I've added a series of both the original and their "enhanced" version in the gallery below, so be sure to check them out.

Galaxy Enhance-X app: Final thoughts

Samsung's Galaxy Enhance-X app, as you can see, offers some good AI-powered tools to simplify the editing process. I wouldn't pick this as my primary image editing app as it lacks a lot of granular controls I often use, but it's going to stay on my phone as a solid alternative for when I want to simply retouch and fix minor imperfections in my images. The fact that I can tap a single button to get a much-better Instagram-worthy version of a simple stock image is impressive, to say the least. Using the other tools that are built into the app is also fairly simple, and you can achieve the desired results in just a couple of minutes.

The Galaxy Enhance-X app isn't flawless in its current state, though. Occasional stutters and lags and failing to apply the effects on certain images will constantly remind you that it's still in beta. I hope Samsung will release a more polished version of this app soon, so I can use it more consistently to tweak images. I am also hoping to see more tools and features being added to it over time, but it's quite usable in its current state too.