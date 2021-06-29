Does Skype work on a Chromebook?

Skype is one of the most popular video conferencing apps in the world. If you use one of the best Chromebooks as your daily device for work or school, you’ll probably want to run Skype. In addition to calls for business, you can also use Skype as a messenger service to keep in touch with family and friends. While Skype doesn’t offer a native Chrome OS app, there are several viable options to run Skype on a Chromebook.

Run Skype via the web app

The best option for running Skype on a Chromebook is via the Microsoft Skype web app suite. You can use Skype in your browser to send instant messages and make videos calls with ease. This approach also feels very natural since your Chromebook was built for cloud computing.

One key advantage of web apps is that you don’t need to install anything, saving storage space on your device. Skype is always ready to provide the full experience even if you don’t have access to your phone or desktop app. Simply log in to web.skype.com and get down to business with a fully functional Skype in-browser application. It provides all your favorite features and it’s available in one click.