Samsung's One UI software has evolved a lot over the years, and it has played a huge role in shaping the experience of modern Samsung phones. One UI's customizations and additional features on top of Android make it stand out from the rest, and I also like how the company is constantly adding new features and improving the existing ones. One such feature that has improved over the last couple of updates is Samsung's smart suggestions.

Samsung's smart suggestions are one of those features that help you streamline your day, and it's worth checking out if you're using one of the modern Samsung phones with the latest One UI software. If you're new to One UI and you've never heard of the smart suggestions feature before, then you've come to the right place. Let's take a look at what smart suggestions are, and you can use them on Samsung devices.

What are smart suggestions?

Samsung's OneUI software can analyze and understand your smartphone usage patterns and recommend applications and actions to you in the form of smart suggestions. Sounds familiar? Well, that's because it works about the same way that Apple's Siri Suggestions work. They both essentially predict what you want to do and make smart suggestions to help you streamline your experience. Smart suggestions have been a part of One UI for quite some time now. We got a taste of this feature with the One UI 4.0 rollout when it made its way to modern Samsung flagships in a fairly limited capacity, but it's better now, especially after the One UI 5.0 and 5.1 rollouts. They're still not as popular or prominent as some other One UI features or even the Bixby Routines, so I won't be surprised if this is your first time hearing about smart suggestions.

How to enable smart suggestions?

Here's how you can enable smart suggestions on your Samsung phone running on One UI 4.0 or above:

In order to enable smart suggestions on your Samsung phone, open the settings app and look for Advanced features. Once you're here, look for the smart suggestions option and select it to expand it to a new page. You'll now see a toggle to enable smart suggestions along with a list of applications in which you can receive suggestions. Enable smart suggestions for the apps you want to them in, and you should be good to go.

Once enabled, you'll start receiving smart suggestions on your Samsung device. They're very easy to identify because they spawn with a three-star icon next to them, as shown in the image below. These suggestions are often delivered as notifications, but you may spot them across One UI simply while browsing your phone as well. For instance, I often see these suggestions within the settings app:

It may take some time for your phone to analyze and understand your usage patterns, so you may only see a few of these smart suggestions for a while. The list of applications that you can get suggestions for is fairly limited, so it's not a feature that you can use across all the apps on your phone. You can also add a smart suggestion widget to the home screen of your Samsung phone now, and it will automatically populate applications and actions based on your usage.

I've seen this particular widget suggest applications to use based on my recent activity, people to call, events to add to my calendar, and more. More recently, Samsung also updated the widget to recommend Spotify tracks and playlists based on your recent listening. Samsung's smart suggestion is a solid feature overall that can help you get things done more quickly. I find myself using these suggestions, especially the ones in the widget, more often to streamline my experience. It's not intrusive at all, so you won't find it distracting, either. Be sure to enable and give it a shot if you have a Samsung phone running on the latest One UI software.