Although OnePlus' first flagship wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro, didn't make it to our list of the best wireless earbuds last year, its successor surely will. That's because the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings significant improvements, like a new dual-driver setup for improved audio output, enhanced ANC, better battery life, spatial audio support with head tracking, and more. If you've just bought the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and are itching to try its spatial audio capabilities, here's how to enjoy spatial audio on your new earbuds.

Enable Spatial Audio on your OnePlus 11

To enjoy a virtual surround sound experience with supported content, you must first enable the Spatial Audio setting on your OnePlus 11. You'll find the Spatial Audio setting alongside other OnePlus Buds Pro 2 settings in the Bluetooth menu. Follow these steps to enable the feature:

Open the Settings app and navigate to the Bluetooth menu. Select the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in the Bluetooth menu. Select the Earbud functions option on the following page to access the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 settings. 3 Images Close Scroll down and select the Spatial Audio option on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 settings page. Select the Fixed or Head tracking options to enable Spatial Audio. The Fixed option will enable spatial audio and give you a virtual surround sound experience with supported content. The Head tracking option will also enable spatial audio, but the audio will react to your head movement for a more immersive experience. 3 Images Close Play supported content on YouTube, HBO Max, or Netflix to enjoy spatial audio on your OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Enable Spatial Audio on a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro

Although Spatial Audio with head tracking is currently limited to the OnePlus 11, you can enjoy regular spatial audio when connected to a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. You'll find the Spatial Audio setting within the Connected devices menu in the Settings app. Follow these steps to enable the feature:

Open the Settings app and select the Connected devices option. Tap the cog icon next to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to open the earbud settings. Enable the Spatial Audio toggle on the following page, and you're all set. 3 Images Close Play supported content on YouTube, HBO Max, or Netflix to enjoy spatial audio on your OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Spatial Audio on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 truly elevates the listening experience, and you should definitely try it out as soon as possible. Once you give it a go, make sure to drop a comment with your opinion on the feature.