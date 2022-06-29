How to use Start menu folders in Windows 11 version 22H2

With Windows 11 set to receive its first major update soon – called Windows 11 version 22H2 – there are some big new features on the way. One of the highlights of this Windows 11 update is the ability to create folders on the Start menu, making giving you a new way to organize your pinned apps.

Using Start menu folders is a relatively simple process, but if you’re not quite sure how to get the hang of it, we’re here to help. Let’s take a closer look at this feature so you can get up to speed.

Before we get started, you’re going to need to make sure you have Windows 11 version 22H2 installed on your computer. To do this, open the Settings app and from the main page, scroll down to About. Under Windows specifications, you should be able to see you have version 22H2 and build number 22621 or higher.

If that checks out, you’re ready to get started. If not, you can check if the update is available to you in the Windows Update section. All of the best laptops that run Windows 11 support the update, but it may take a while to roll out to everyone.

Creating a new Start menu folder in Windows 11

The first thing you’re going to want to do is create a Start menu folder, which is a process Windows 11 doesn’t make awfully transparent. You’ll first need to have items pinned to your Start menu, which you probably already do. If not, head to the All apps list and right-click on an app, then Pin to Start so it’s added to your pinned area. Once you have the apps you want, we can get started.

Open the Start menu if you haven’t already. Click and drag one of the app icons in the pinned area, and move it over another app icon you can to share a folder with. You need to align this carefully, but an animation will play to indicate that a folder will be created.



If you have more than one page of pinned items, you can drag the icon over the top or bottom edge of the pinned area to scroll to a different page. You’ll now have a folder (aptly named Folder) with the two apps you just chose. You can drag more apps onto the folder to add them to it.

When you click the folder, it will expand to give you access to the apps inside. You can also drag and drop apps to organize them inside the folder, or drag them outside of the folder area to send them back to the main pinned area.



At the top of the folder, there’s a text field allowing you to edit the name of the folder. This name will also be displayed on the main page of the Start menu. Click any area outside of the folder to return to the main view of the Start menu. Repeat the steps above for any other folders you want to create.



You can create as many folders as you want, and they can be dragged around just like individual apps, so you can organize everything in your preferred way.

Deleting Start menu folders

There’s no way to delete an entire Start menu folder in one go on Windows 11, but folders automatically disappear if they have less than two items inside. As such, what you can do is head into the folder and drag items outside of the folder area until there’s nothing left.

Alternatively, you can right-click an app icon to unpin it from Start altogether, or simply uninstall the app if you don’t want it at all. That’s all you need to do to delete a Start menu folder, so it’s still a fairly simple process.

And that’s all you need to know about using folders in the Windows 11 Start menu. As we’ve mentioned, it’s a process that doesn’t feel very transparent, but it works similarly to home screen folders on an Android phone or iPhone, so it still feels fairly natural. For classic desktop users, it would probably be nice to have the option appear in a context menu, but this works just as well.

If you’d like to learn more about other recent Windows 11 features, check out how to use Windows Spotlight desktop wallpapers, so you can get a new image on your desktop every day.