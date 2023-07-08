Google's first attempt at a big-screen foldable features an expansive 7.6-inch inner display, and it's great for multitasking. Google's multitasking options have been lacking in recent years, but they've spent time designing software for their first foldable phone to take advantage of the expanded space better. Part of the reason for this is that Android is optimized for smaller screens, so you don't need specialized features designed for larger displays. However, realizing that the Pixel Fold needed a different solution, Google designed a Taskbar for one of the best foldable phones in 2023. By using the Taskbar, you can launch applications, switch between apps, and activate split-screen view.

What is the Taskbar?

The Taskbar is a collection of apps on the Google Pixel Fold that lives on the phone's inner screen. The left side of the Taskbar is composed of apps that you pin there, and these apps will stay on the Taskbar at all times. On the right side of the Taskbar, you'll see app suggestions that will change based on your app usage habits. At the very left of the Taskbar, you'll find an icon that looks like a three-by-three app grid. Tapping this icon will show your entire App Library, allowing you to launch any app installed on your phone.

How to activate and use the Taskbar

The Taskbar is usually hidden, so you'll need to launch it to take advantage of its features. You can open the Taskbar from any application or from the home screen.

Slow-swipe up from the bottom of the screen to reveal the Taskbar. Tap one of the apps in the Taskbar to switch to that application. Drag an app in the Taskbar to the left or right of the screen to activate split-screen view. Tap the App Library icon to select any app installed on your phone. 4 Images Close

Why you should use the Taskbar on the Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold is a productivity machine, and using the Taskbar can help you make the most out of your new foldable. By using the Taskbar, you can quickly launch applications, switch between apps, and activate split-screen view. The latter might be the most functional use case for the Taskbar so you can check out our full guide to split-screen view on the Pixel Fold. To get even more out of your flagship foldable, check out our top picks for the best Google Pixel Fold accessories in 2023.