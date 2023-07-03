Google's first Pixel Fold looks to be one of the best foldable phones in 2023, in part thanks to its expansive displays. Unlike the competing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Google Pixel Fold has a cover screen that feels a lot like a traditional smartphone. Within, it features a tablet-sized display that measures up to 7.6 inches. Both are great for multitasking, and you can make the most out of these displays by using two apps at once. Google's multitasking options have been lacking in recent years, but they've spent time designing software for their first foldable phone to better take advantage of the expanded space.

What is split screen on Google Pixel Fold?

It's possible to use two apps at once on the Google Pixel Fold, both on the cover screen and the inner display. By using a feature called split screen, you can effectively divide the screen in half and run different apps on each side. While using the cover screen, apps will be split horizontally, with one app on top and another on the bottom. On the other hand, using the main screen will split the apps vertically, placing one app on the left and another on the right. Although, if you rotate the phone 90 degrees, the apps will be in top and bottom orientation. Unlike some competitors, Google only allows you to use two apps at once on the Google Pixel Fold. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you use more than four apps at the same time.

How to use split screen on the cover screen

The process for using split screen view on the cover screen is identical to that of traditional Android smartphones. Here are the steps to help you do it.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen while the Pixel Fold is closed. Open an app on your Pixel Fold. Swipe up and hold to open the app switcher. Press and hold the icon of the app you want to use in split screen view. Tap the Split screen option in the menu that appears.

How to use split screen on the main screen

On the main screen, you'll find something Google calls a taskbar, and this will help you multitask on the Google Pixel Fold.

Unfold your Google Pixel Fold Open an app. Slowly swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the taskbar. Drag and drop an app to the left or right of the screen to start split screen view. Alternatively, tap the Split button and select another app.

Why you should use two apps at once on the Google Pixel Fold

Part of the appeal of big-screen foldables is their ability to multitask effectively, and the Google Pixel Fold is no different. You can get a lot done on the main screen with two apps open at the same time, so your smartphone will become a productivity machine. You can also work and play simultaneously, like replying to emails while watching videos on YouTube. As such, you get the most out of your Google Pixel Fold by using split screen on both the main and cover screens. To get even more out of your flagship foldable, check out our top picks for the best Google Pixel Fold accessories in 2023.