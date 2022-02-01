How to use Universal Control on macOS Monterey

Universal Control was first teased at WWDC21 last year. It’s one of the most mind-blowing features Apple has introduced in a long while. If you’re unfamiliar with the feature, Universal Control almost breaks the space-time continuum. It enables users to move the cursor between a Mac and up to two other Mac or iPad devices. It additionally allows users to drag and drop supported items between the devices. So with your MacBook’s trackpad and keyboard, you can completely control your nearby iPad. This feature takes Sidecar to the next level, and it truly shows how tight and well-integrated Apple’s ecosystem has become. The seamless flow between devices is slowly turning into what we used to think is impossible when watching sci-fi movies. Here’s how to use Universal Control on macOS Monterey.

Ensure you’re running macOS Monterey 12.3 or later on all of the Macs you plan on using the feature on. If you’re using a Mac/iPad combo, then the iPad(s) should be running iPadOS 15.4 or later.

You can use up to three Mac/iPad devices simultaneously — at least one of which has to be a Mac.

Put the two or three devices side by side.

Ensure that you have Bluetooth, WiFi, and Handoff enabled on all of them.

Universal Control is enabled by default, so the feature will just work automatically, unless you personally turn it off.

Treat all two/three screens as a single entity. So just move the cursor to the edge of one screen towards the other to switch to another device. And do the same when dragging an item from one device to another — drag it across the screen and let it pass through the edge towards the other device.

To change the settings of Universal Control, head to System Preferences > Displays > Advanced.

This feature is a very welcome addition to macOS and iPadOS. It’s particularly useful if you’re an illustrator — doodle on your iPad, and effortlessly drag and drop the file on your Mac to insert the doodle in a Keynote you’re working on. The possibilities are endless! iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 are currently in beta — to use this feature you will have to wait for public release (potentially in Spring) or enroll in the beta program. Additionally, the feature itself is still in beta, so it might not work as expected at all times. To enroll in the beta program on your iPad or Mac device, follow the steps below:

Head to beta.apple.com using Safari on your device.

Sign up for the beta.

Download the beta profiles.

If you’re on your iPad, head to the Settings app and click the beta profile banner on top.

Install the profile.

Reboot your device.

Head to the Software Update section — as you would normally do — then download and install the available beta version.

