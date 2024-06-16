Eight years later, more reactions are coming to Messages app

Apple introduced the Tapback feature in the Messages app back in 2016. Tapback refers to the ability to "react" to messages with one of six predefined emojis such as the thumbs up or heart icon, which may not have always made the best sense depending on the occasion. However, the latest iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 release lets users branch out and react with any emoji from the keyboard. Now you can show the sender of that message exactly how you feel.

What are reactions, anyway?

Ever since the Tapback feature was added, there has been controversy about how exactly they should be interpreted. The crossover of social media-inspired sentiments (think Facebook likes or Instagram hearts) with texting culture adds a new layer of ambiguity to the sender's intent. When you thumbs up an iMessage, are you simply acknowledging receipt or are you actually expressing agreement? Bring Gen Z into the mix, and we have a whole other set of considerations. Did your friend react with a thumbs up instead of a heart because they are being dry, or are they just busy rn? So many possible interpretations of six little icons.

Apple also gives a face lift to the basic six

One of the first things you'll notice when using the Messages app on iOS 18 is the new look of the Tapback icons. Previously, tapping and holding a text bubble would bring up a list of gray icons that can be used to send a reaction. But in iOS18, the reaction list gets a makeover with colorful icons, and the pinned emojis get a bit of polish, too.

How to react to a message with any emoji

Select any emoji from the keyboard

With the iOS 18 update, you will see a new option pop up to choose a different emoji underneath the original six icons. Tapping on the gray smiling face icon will bring up the emoji keyboard, and you can pick the perfect response. As an added convenience, the most recently selected emoji that you've used will be added to the end of the six basic reactions to potentially save you some tapping next time.

React with stickers now, too

In addition to allowing any emoji to be used to react to a message, iOS18 users can also respond with a sticker. Stickers can be created using various apps or even from Photos, and can now be used as message reactions. When you tap and hold on a message, a new menu will pop up below the Tapback icons. Tap on Add Sticker to choose a sticker reaction.

Most iPhone users are used to seeing reactions that are not quite handled seamlessly when messaging Android users. The same will now also be true when sending custom emojis to iPhone users who haven't upgraded to iOS18. Instead of seeing the emoji pinned to the message bubble, those users will similarly see an extra text message describing the reaction.

Start expressing yourself with ALL the emojis

Expanding the Tapback emoji options is just one of the enhancements to the Messages app in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. If you can't wait until the official release later this fall, you can upgrade to the Beta version now.