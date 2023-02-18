Your Apple Watch has a built-in Walkie-Talkie, allowing you to connect with other users in real time. Here's how to use this watchOS feature.

Apple Watches are some of the best smartwatches on the market. Powered by watchOS 9, these wearables pack various sensors and technologies. Not only do they help you track your fitness and health-related data, but they also tie into Apple's tight ecosystem, allowing you to unlock your Mac, authenticate purchases, and do much more. They also offer some lesser-known features that many people aren't aware of, such as Apple's Walkie-Talkie.

What you need to know about Walkie-Talkie

As the name suggests, Walkie-Talkie is a relatively unknown feature that lets Apple Watch users communicate through audio. Unfortunately, it's not available on iOS just yet. Either way, if you're now interested in this feature, here's how to set it all up.

It's worth noting that you don't need to be in the Walkie-Talkie app to receive someone's messages. Your Apple Watch will automatically start playing the audio on the spot. So if you're in a situation that requires your absolute silence, toggle the Walkie-Talkie availability through the Control Center shortcut or by launching the app and disabling the first option. You could also control its volume by rotating the Digital Crown when in the app.

Notably, Walkie-Talkie is unavailable in regions where FaceTime is banned or blocked. That's because the feature relies on FaceTime Audio servers to transmit and deliver spoken messages.

How to set up and use Walkie-Talkie

Make sure that you and the target person are both running at least watchOS 5.3 and iOS 12.4 on your Apple Watches and iPhones. Launch the Walkie-Talkie app, which has a yellow icon with a walkie-talkie silhouette. The top toggle allows you to control your availability. Enabling Walkie-Talkie will expectedly allow your added friends to talk to you without requesting permission.

Disabling it will show that you aren't available to talk on their end. Instead, you will receive a notification announcing they're trying to reach you. Whether you accept or decline the request is up to you. You will find the Add Friends button at the bottom, which enables you to import eligible Apple Watch contacts to this app — assuming they accept your invitation. In the middle section, you will see a list of all of your Walkie-Talkie friends. To talk to someone, click on their name. Once watchOS confirms their availability, a new interface will appear. Touch and hold on the button to transmit a spoken message. Release that button when you're done talking. To delete a friend from the app, simply swipe left on their name in the Walkie-Talkie app and click on the (X) button

As you can see, using the Walkie-Talkie app on watchOS is pretty straightforward. Unfortunately, it's only available to Apple Watch users. So if the person you want to use it with only has an iPhone, the feature won't work.

If you're wondering why anyone would use Walkie-Talkie instead of the traditional iMessage voice notes, it's because this feature works in real-time and doesn't require the recipient to click any buttons to listen. It's ideal for urgent matters or for couples and best friends who want to share timely information with their loved ones on the spot. It's a healthy balance between voice messages and phone calls.