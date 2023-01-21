Widgets on iPhone are a clever way to instantly access useful information, like the weather, and frequently used apps, from the Home or Lock screen.

Widgets aren’t just a fun, relatively new feature for iPhone. They are useful, too, providing instant and immediate access to the information and content you want at a glance. This can include everything from today’s weather to calendar events, breaking news headlines, stock prices, battery levels, and more. They are viewable from the Today View, which you can access by swiping to the right from the first page of your Home Screen. They can also be added to the Lock Screen, so you can see them without even unlocking the phone.

The best part about iPhone widgets, available for all the best iPhones, is that they are totally customizable and it’s easy to do.

1. On the iPhone Today View Home Screen, touch and hold an existing widget or any empty area on the screen until the apps start to wiggle. It should take just a second or two.

2. At the top left corner of the screen, you’ll see a “+” sign. Tap that.

3. From there, you can choose one of the popular apps from the list provided or use the search bar at the top to find one. Apple will even provide suggestions based on your personal usage patterns.

4. Once you have selected the desired widget, click Add Widget.

5. The widget will now appear on your Today screen.

6. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to exit edit mode, or simply wait until the apps stop wiggling.

7. To remove a widget, tap and hold and select Remove Widget in the pop-up. From here, you can also select Edit Home Screen to make further edits.

Widgets on the iPhone, including some of the newest models like the iPhone 14, are a really convenient way to not only see pertinent information at a glance, like your grocery list or what appointments you have coming up but also quickly access apps without going to the Home Screen.

You can customize the lock screen in IOS, too, so these widgets appear there. Simply swipe right to open the Today View screen with all your selected widgets. From there, click right on a widget for an app like Apple Wallet to pay for items at the grocery store, Uber to hail a ride-share home or a breaking news story you want to read more about. If you have smart home devices and a widget for your smart home app, you could also quickly turn on the lights, set a scene, or get your favorite music playlist going with just a single tap.