One of the unique features of the Surface Pro 9 with 5G is Windows Studio Effects. We explain how to use it in this guide.

If you purchased or are considering buying the Surface Pro 9 5G model, one of the treats that you end up getting with the device is something known as Windows Studio Effects. As the same suggests, these are new visual effects for your webcam and camera and audio feed, powered by Windows 11, and the NPU on the Microsoft SQ3 chip inside the Surface Pro 9 itself.

Do note that this isn't a feature you'd find on some other best Surface devices. It is only on the Surface Pro 9 5G model and other devices with an Arm-based Soc that has an NPU. But as cool as it is, it isn't exactly a feature that's upfront. This is why we want to explain how you can enable it.

What you'll need

To enable Windows Studio Effects on your Surface Pro 9, you'll need the following.

Surface Pro 5 with 5G: As we mentioned before, Windows Studio Effects only work with the Surface Pro 9 5G model. It's the model that has the Microsoft SQ3 processor. If you have an Intel-powered Surface Pro 9, you won't find the settings we're diving into.

As we mentioned before, Windows Studio Effects only work with the Surface Pro 9 5G model. It's the model that has the Microsoft SQ3 processor. If you have an Intel-powered Surface Pro 9, you won't find the settings we're diving into. Access to Windows 11 Settings app: To enable and play with the various Windows Studio Effects, you'll have to get into the Windows 11 Settings app. If you don't have access, ask an administrator. You also can get these effects from the Windows 11 Camera app, too

Step 1: Head to the Windows 11 Settings app

The Windows 11 settings app is home to the Windows Studio Effects. You can open the Windows 11 settings app at any time and anywhere from your system by clicking Windows Key + I on your keyboard. Once you have the settings app open, you can follow the paths in the next step to get to Windows Studio Effects.

Step 2: Enable your Windows Studio Effects for the webcam

Now that you have the Windows 11 Settings app open, here's where to go to enable and tweak Windows Studio Effects. It's simple.

Click Bluetooth and devices in the sidebar. Click Cameras. Choose Surface Camera Front. Look for Camera effects. Turn on all the effects. You can choose automatic framing, eye contact, and background effects. Background effects will have an additional option for standard blur, or portrait blur.

Step 3: Enable your Windows Studio Effects for the microphone

In addition to webcam effects, Windows Studio Effects also applies to your microphone. You can use audio enhancements to make your web calls sound more clear. This one requires going to a different settings path.

Click System in the Settings app sidebar. Click Sound. Scroll down and click All sound devices. Pick Internal Microphone Array, Front. Scroll down and look for Audio Enhancements. Pick Microsoft Windows Studio Voice Focus from the list. Make sure the toggle under is switched to On.

Conclusion

That's it! You've now enabled Windows Studio Effects for your Surface Pro 9 5G. The changes you make will apply to all apps that use your camera, and not just Microsoft apps. If you want to play with these effects outside of Zoom, Slack, or Skype, you also can find them in the camera app at any time. Just click the magic wand and magic icon at the top right of the camera feed and select them! We hope you enjoy looking your very best on your Skype, Zoom, and Teams calls!