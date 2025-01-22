Do you find yourself suffering with slower transfer rates when working with lots of data? That's where a RAM disk can come into play. By using available random access memory (RAM) not currently reserved for other software, you can store a substantial amount of data with quick access to the CPU. The fastest PCIe 5.0 drives will offer speeds up to around 16 GB/s, which is nothing to snuff at, but a RAM disk could provide 40 GB/s. That's more than double what the fastest dedicated storage drives will offer and thankfully it's not too difficult to create a RAM disk using Windows.

What is a RAM disk?

A RAM disk is precisely as it sounds. It's the operating system using available RAM as a storage drive. Much like you would an SSD or HDD, RAM is allocated for storing data, which unlocks incredible speeds with increased bandwidth. Because RAM is based on capacitors and memory modules for storing data, we can take advantage of the available improved performance (and free capacity doing nothing) to store data that would otherwise be present on normal drives. The major drawback to RAM disks is nothing is retained on system shutdown because RAM flushes when power is lost.

Then there's the fact that operating systems do not support RAM disks by default as it's a fairly advanced feature. This means third-party software must be used and the process can be complex depending on what you plan to use the RAM disk(s) for. But once up and running, you'd be able to assign them a letter within Windows and open up the virtual drive as you would a physical one and move files around. But what happens when you shut down your PC? Well, depending on the software used, image snapshots can be saved to physical disks, which can then be loaded on the next boot.

How to create a super-fast RAM disk

You must back up your data, especially when using RAM disks for prolonged periods. Should your PC encounter an issue that requires a reboot or your system loses power, everything stored on the RAM disks will be lost.

For this guide, we'll use the free software utility ImDisk on Windows 11. The process for your Windows 10 or 11 PC may differ depending on how it's configured, but it should be this simple for most deployments.

Download (and install) ImDisk. Open ImDisk Virtual Disk Driver. Click Mount New. Provide a drive letter (C, D, E, F, etc.) not already used by another physical drive. Configure how large you wish the new virtual drive to be. Consider opening some heavier software and checking how much RAM is left to determine how much space can be used by ImDisk. Click Format.

Your new RAM disk should be ready to go and visible within Explorer. Congratulations!

RAM disks may not be for everyone

Aside from the obvious problem of a system crash or power loss completely wiping your RAM modules and everything stored on RAM disks, there are other potential issues. The first is the lack of any native support within Windows. You'll need to use third-party software and depending on your system configuration, the process of successfully creating and running RAM disks can vary from PC to PC. Then there's the requirement of some software for Windows fast boot to be disabled as to allow them time to write data to drives during system shutdown. Whether RAM disks are for you depends on your needs and how virtual storage can improve your workflow.