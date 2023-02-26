Although it's much more affordable than the AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offers pretty much all the features you'd expect to see on premium wireless earbuds. OnePlus' second-gen flagship wireless earbuds feature an updated dual-driver setup for enhanced audio output, smart adaptive noise cancelation, customizable EQ, and even Spatial Audio with head tracking. In addition, OnePlus has equipped the earbuds with a couple of other unique features. The Zen Mode Air feature is a case in point.

Zen Mode Air on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is a handy feature that lets you play white noise through the earbuds with a simple gesture. It can come in handy when trying to avoid distractions at work or to focus on studies. I've been using the feature since I got the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and I highly recommend you check it out. Follow the steps below to enable Zen Mode Air on your OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Enable Zen Mode Air

Before you can start using Zen Mode Air on your OnePlus Buds Pro 2, you need to enable the feature from the earbud settings. You can do so by navigating to the Earbud functions setting in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth menu on a OnePlus device or through the Hey Melody app.

Enable Zen Mode Air on a OnePlus phone

Follow these steps to set up Zen Mode Air on a OnePlus device:

Navigate to the Bluetooth menu in the Settings app and select the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. On the following page, select the Earbud functions option to open the earbud settings. Tap the Zen Mode Air option on the Earbud functions page to open the Zen Mode Air settings. 3 Images Close Enable Zen Mode Air by tapping the toggle next to the setting. Customize the audio played in Zen Mode Air by tapping the White noise option, selecting one of the five available audio files, and selecting the Save to earbuds option. 3 Images Close

Enable Zen Mode Air in the Hey Melody app

Follow these steps to set up Zen Mode Air using the Hey Melody app on a non-OnePlus device:

Select the Zen Mode Air option in the Hey Melody app. On the following page, tap the toggle next to the Zen Mode Air to enable it. Customize the audio played in Zen Mode Air by tapping the White noise option, selecting one of the five available audio files, and selecting the Save to earbuds option. 3 Images Close

Start and stop Zen Mode Air using a simple gesture

After you enable Zen Mode Air, you can turn it on using a simple gesture. Press and hold the earbud stem for three seconds to play your selected white noise track. To turn off Zen Mode Air, press and hold the earbud stem till the white noise track stops.

Although Zen Mode Air shares its name with Zen Mode on OnePlus devices, it isn't as restrictive. You can switch in and out of Zen Mode Air using the same gestures whenever you want. In addition, it automatically turns off when you get a call or play any media on your device.

