The Windows product key is a 25-character alphanumeric code that’s needed to activate and validate Windows. It ensures that you are using a licensed copy of Windows and not a pirated one. This is important because some of the critical Windows updates are available only for licensed Windows users. If you are already using a licensed copy of Windows, then you need to know where to find it in case you are planning to do a clean installation of Windows on your machine or want to transfer your copy of Windows to a new machine altogether.

These steps are applicable only to those who have bought a licensed copy of Windows. It won't work if you are running a pirated copy.

Viewing Windows product key via Command Prompt

The easiest way to view your Windows product key is via the command prompt.

Launch the Command Prompt mode by hitting Windows key + R. In the dialog box that opens, type in cmd and hit Enter. (Note: You will need to run this as Run as Administrator). Type in this command in the command line interface, ensuring the case-sensitivity: wmic path softwareLicensingService get OA3xOriginalProductKey Upon hitting Enter, the product key will be seen. Please note, this key is the key associated with the BIOS or UEFI firmware, that means it came with the device that Windows was pre-installed on.

Using Registry Edit to find Windows product key

Launch the Command Prompt by hitting Windows key + R. In the dialog box that opens, type in regedit. If you see a prompt from the User Account Control, select Yes. Head over to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SOFTWARE > Microsoft > Windows NT > CurrentVersion > SoftwareProtectionPlatform. Click on BackupProductKeyDefault.

Using third-party software like KeyFinder

There are many third-party software programs to help you find the Windows product key. We are going to use the KeyFinder application by Magical Jelly Bean.

1. KeyFinder is a freeware that can be downloaded here.

2. You will need to extract the KeyFinder application. Once you run it, it shows a dialog box listing your product key.

OEM key vs retail key

You need to be aware of the types of license keys for Windows. The OEM key, or Original Equipment Manufacturer key, is the one that's associated with the laptop or PC that may have come pre-installed with Windows. This key is associated with the hardware of that machine and baked into the BIOS or UEFI firmware. This key isn't transferrable. The retail key is one that's purchased using a digital license and can be transferred when you are changing machines as well. For Windows 10/11 users, always link your machine to your Microsoft account to save the digital license details. That way you can reactivate Windows 10/11 using your Microsoft login.