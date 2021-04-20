How to watch the “Spring Loaded” Apple event

Apple is set to launch a bunch of new products later today at its first event of 2021. Among the primary attractions of this event is the new iPad Pro, and potentially some of the other rumored products including AirTags, new iMac powered by Apple’s M1 chip, new accessories for the iPad Pro, and a new Apple TV box with 120Hz support. Along with the new hardware, we also expect some information about iOS 14.5. Due to the pandemic, the event will be hosted online only and streamed live via various platforms. The “Spring Loaded” Apple event begins at 10 AM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) today, and you can choose any of the options listed below to watch the event.

The first method to watch the event later today is to head over to the Apple Events webpage. Until a few years ago you could only stream the Apple event on their Safari browser, but this restriction no longer applies. You can watch the Spring Loaded event on any browser like Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome — and other Chromium-based browsers, and other popular web browsers. You can watch it on any device including a Windows, Mac, or Linux PC, or an iPhone, an iPad, or an Android device.

Alternatively, you can catch the event live on YouTube on the video link that’s embedded below. You can also head over to the video right now and set a reminder to receive a notification when the event begins.

Apple is nasty with its walled garden approach and applies it in the most unexpected ways. For instance, you can expect the video stream on YouTube to be a bit patchy and of low quality — or lagging behind by a few seconds. For the best experience, you can tune into the Apple event live on the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is also available on Windows, Roku, Amazon Fire TVs, as well as smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG besides Apple devices such as the Apple TV set-top box, Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

The event starts at 10 AM PDT and you can use this converter to see that time in the time zone of your region.

While the iPad Pro appears to be the most promising launch for today, which devices are you most excited about?